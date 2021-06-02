Wife cuts husband into pieces for 2nd marriage

The first wife of Moyna Miah, whose severed body parts were recovered from Mohakhali on Monday, has cut him into six pieces for second marriage.

Moyna Miah's severed head was recovered on Monday afternoon, hours after recovering two legs and two hands of the victim from a sack in front of Ena Bus counter at Mohakhali Bus Terminal.

The Detective Branch (DB) of police has arrested the victim's first wife Fatema Khatun, raiding a office at Banani.

Mohammad Harun-ar-Rashid, joint commissioner of DB police's North Division of Cyber Crime Unit, disclosed this at a press conference at DMP Media Centre on Tuesday.

The DB learnt about missing of Moyna Miah after contacting his second wife. Fatema allegedly killed her husband over family disputes, distribution of cash, and second marriage.

She hacked Moyna Mia making him unconscious offering sleeping pills laced drinks and then severed him into six pieces.

Moyna;s body was recovered from inside a drum in Amtali area at Mohakhali under Tejgaon Police Station on Sunday night.