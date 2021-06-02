Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 2 June, 2021, 9:27 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

Wife cuts husband into pieces for 2nd marriage

Published : Wednesday, 2 June, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 125
Staff Correspondent 

The first wife of Moyna Miah, whose severed body parts were recovered from Mohakhali on Monday, has cut him into six pieces for second marriage.
Moyna Miah's severed head was recovered on Monday afternoon, hours after recovering two legs and two hands of the victim from a sack in front of Ena Bus counter at Mohakhali Bus Terminal.
The Detective Branch (DB) of police has arrested the victim's first wife Fatema Khatun, raiding a office at Banani.
Mohammad Harun-ar-Rashid, joint commissioner of DB police's North Division of  Cyber Crime Unit, disclosed this at a press conference at DMP Media Centre on Tuesday.
The DB learnt about missing of Moyna Miah after contacting his second wife. Fatema allegedly killed her husband over family disputes, distribution of cash, and second marriage.
She hacked Moyna Mia making him unconscious offering sleeping pills laced drinks and then severed him into six pieces.
 Moyna;s body was recovered from inside a drum in Amtali area at Mohakhali under Tejgaon Police Station on Sunday night.



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Wife cuts husband into pieces for 2nd marriage
Public univ VCs involved in graft backed by ministry: TIB  
40th death anniversary of BNP founder Ziaur Rahman
COP26 President-designate Sharma arrives today
More facilities needed to overcome corona-induced losses
Thrust on more budgetary allocation for environ sector
Sheikh Abdul Hannan made  Air Force chief
C-19 cases cross 8 lakh mark


Latest News
India plans to more than triple COVID vaccine shots per day
Bangladesh's forex reserves reach historic high of $45.5billion
BB allows two-year rescheduling facility on agriculture loans
Lockdown in five Rohingya camps extended
Twitter testing ads on Fleets to catch up to Snap, Facebook
BEA proposes Tk 17.38 lakh crore alternative national budget
Stocks witness flat ahead of budget
ECNEC approves Tk 3,090cr Meghna river bank protection project
BCB reveals new schedule for Dhaka League
Metro Rail's second set of coaches arrives in Dhaka
Most Read News
Facts and myths about black, white, and yellow fungus
Losses of Israel and concerns for future
Obituary
‘Sustainability in the dairy sector with empowering the environment’
Coronavirus variants get new names
RAB arrests ASI on charge of Yaba trading in Demra
Mahbub reappointed envoy to China
HC grants bail to BNP’s Aslam Chy
Soaring edible oil prices make consumers’ heads to spin
Usraat wins ‘Honorable Mention Medal' in Int’l Philosophy Olympiad
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft