Public univ VCs involved in graft backed by ministry: TIB  

Transparency Interna-tional Bangladesh (TIB) believes that the vice-chancellors of public universities are becoming reckless in corruption with the connivance of the Ministry of Education, the government and the ruling party.

In a statement sent to the media on Tuesday (June 1st), the organization expressed concern over the reports on the Ministry of Education's reluctance to implement specific recommendations by UGC.

It indicates a nexus of corruption and irregularities, the statement said.

Overall, it is a reflection of the culture of political will, lack of accountability and lack of justice in establishing good governance.

The organization, which deals with corruption, thinks that the recent reports of irregularities and corruption against the vice-chancellors of various public universities in various media outlets are very disappointing and suicidal.

The TIB's Executive Director Iftekharuzzaman said instead of universities being the focal point of teaching, research and knowledge, party tailgating has become the focal point of defending the interests of politics due to a class of privileged so-called teachers.

Allegations that, in most cases, political identities and affiliations, rather than educational qualifications, are being considered as one of the considerations for recruitment cannot be directly ruled out.

In hindsight, it seems that the authorities concerned are appointing people in public universities' highest levels of administration, including vice-chancellor, who are not in the environment of higher education but to implement the agenda of the ruling party and benefit the party leaders.



