Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 2 June, 2021, 9:27 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

Public univ VCs involved in graft backed by ministry: TIB  

Published : Wednesday, 2 June, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 121
Staff Correspondent

Transparency Interna-tional Bangladesh (TIB) believes that the vice-chancellors of public universities are becoming reckless in corruption with the connivance of the Ministry of Education, the government and the ruling party.
In a statement sent to the media on Tuesday (June 1st), the organization expressed concern over the reports on the Ministry of Education's reluctance to implement specific recommendations by UGC.
It indicates a nexus of corruption and irregularities, the statement said.
Overall, it is a reflection of the culture of political will, lack of accountability and lack of justice in establishing good governance.
The organization, which deals with corruption, thinks that the recent reports of irregularities and corruption against the vice-chancellors of various public universities in various media outlets are very disappointing and suicidal.
The TIB's Executive Director Iftekharuzzaman said instead of universities being the focal point of teaching, research and knowledge, party tailgating has become the focal point of defending the interests of politics due to a class of privileged so-called teachers.
Allegations that, in most cases, political identities and affiliations, rather than educational qualifications, are being considered as one of the considerations for recruitment cannot be directly ruled out.
In hindsight, it seems that the authorities concerned are appointing people in public universities' highest levels of administration, including vice-chancellor, who are not in the environment of higher education but to implement the agenda of the ruling party and benefit the party leaders.



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Wife cuts husband into pieces for 2nd marriage
Public univ VCs involved in graft backed by ministry: TIB  
40th death anniversary of BNP founder Ziaur Rahman
COP26 President-designate Sharma arrives today
More facilities needed to overcome corona-induced losses
Thrust on more budgetary allocation for environ sector
Sheikh Abdul Hannan made  Air Force chief
C-19 cases cross 8 lakh mark


Latest News
India plans to more than triple COVID vaccine shots per day
Bangladesh's forex reserves reach historic high of $45.5billion
BB allows two-year rescheduling facility on agriculture loans
Lockdown in five Rohingya camps extended
Twitter testing ads on Fleets to catch up to Snap, Facebook
BEA proposes Tk 17.38 lakh crore alternative national budget
Stocks witness flat ahead of budget
ECNEC approves Tk 3,090cr Meghna river bank protection project
BCB reveals new schedule for Dhaka League
Metro Rail's second set of coaches arrives in Dhaka
Most Read News
Facts and myths about black, white, and yellow fungus
Losses of Israel and concerns for future
Obituary
‘Sustainability in the dairy sector with empowering the environment’
Coronavirus variants get new names
RAB arrests ASI on charge of Yaba trading in Demra
Mahbub reappointed envoy to China
HC grants bail to BNP’s Aslam Chy
Soaring edible oil prices make consumers’ heads to spin
Usraat wins ‘Honorable Mention Medal' in Int’l Philosophy Olympiad
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft