COP26 President-designate Sharma arrives today

COP26 President-Designate Alok Sharma arrives in Dhaka today (Wednesday) on a two-day visit to discuss climate issues.He is scheduled to meet Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina to discuss shared priorities with Bangladesh which remains a "crucial" partner on the road to COP26.He will meet Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen and attend a joint briefing today. Sharma will also meet the government officials, business and civil society representatives.Ahead of his visit, Sharma said last week, the G7 made history with a major step forward towards consigning coal to history and moving to a decarbonised power system but tackling the climate crisis must be a global effort, which leaves no one behind. "COP26 is our best chance of safeguarding our planet for our children, building a brighter future with greener jobs and cleaner air, and keeping the 1.5C target alive," he said.Bangladesh is among the fast growing economies with significant renewable energy potential, said the UK government announcing his visit.The visit will highlight their growing leadership and how the UK Presidency will work with countries to support workers and communities to make the transition to good green jobs.