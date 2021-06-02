More facilities needed to overcome corona-induced losses



Razzak Khan Raj

While talking to the Daily Observer on Sunday on different issues including the state of small and medium entrepreneurs ahead of the upcoming budget, MA Razzak Khan Raj said businesses badly need incentives to move forward.

The questions and answers are as follows:

Daily Observer: As VP of FBCCI, you have taken charge at a time when the pandemic has sent businesses and the country's economy in turmoil. There are many challenges ahead to turn the country's economy around. What will be your action plan in this situation and what will be your strategy to face the challenges?

Razzak: Coronavirus has made us all fragile in the financial sense. Several organizations were shut down due to the pandemic. The electronic appliance organizations were hit hard in this situation. These appliance products are mostly luxury items. As most of the people's earnings decreased, it affected our industry. As the VP of FBCCI, I urge the government to increase facilities of businessmen in the upcoming national budget. On the other hand, from FBCCI, we have also requested for grant as part of an incentive package to address the damage caused by the deadly Covid-19 and also requested for the reduction of VAT Tax.

DO: What are your expectations of the fiscal year 2021-2022?

Razzak: Like the other businessmen, I also expect an environment where we can grow more and support our economy in every way. But we have kept it in our mind that the corona pandemic is still going on and it hampered our business and affected our whole economy. So, I expect to maintain our business at par and try to increase it as much as possible. Besides, we will try our best to serve our consumers with the best quality of products at a competitive price.

As the VP of FBCCI, I urge the government to increase facilities of businessmen in the upcoming national budget. On the other hand, from FBCCI, we have also requested for grant as part of an incentive package to address the damage caused by the deadly Covid-19 and for economic recovery.

DO: What type of budget is expected for the private sector during Covid-19 outbreak?

Razzak: We know private sector has faced difficulties as many small and medium enterprises have been shut down due to the pandemic. Besides, we have other issues including capital shortage and loan payments. So, I think we should focus on the issues. Businessmen who are facing hard times losing their businesses for a long time should be given much opportunity so that they can turn around regaining strength and contribute to the country's economy.

DO: What are your suggestions to make the budget applicable to a middle income country?

Razzak: All countries across the world depend on the contribution of private sector entrepreneurs. This huge sector should be given more investment-friendly environment in terms of the betterment of a certain country. The government should encourage the private sectors more and more to set up their plants in our country. The business should be more export-friendly rather than import-oriented. This practice will develop a more investment-friendly environment.

DO: What are your suggestions to make the budget a private sector investment-friendly budget?

Razzak: In our country, the private sector plays a vital role in the economy. But in this pandemic, the private sector faced a huge loss and as a result, many of them have shut down their businesses, which is very alarming. If we want to make them sustain in the market, the government should allocate separate incentive packages for them, financial institutions can also offer loans at a lower interest rate.

DO: The target of revenue earning has been taken in big amount. Is it implementable at all?

Razzak: In the current state of the economy, there is hardly any scope to boost revenue collection by raising tax rates. So, I think trader's opportunities needed to increase more. Increasing their opportunities means strengthening the country. It must be done in the interest of the country. Giving opportunities to traders will increase revenue, moreover, it will increase employment rate. And about the revenue target, I think it should be balanced with the current situation and overall economic condition. I believe the target has been set considering different aspects and I hope it will be achieved as well.

DO: How should the stimulus package be implemented in the next budget?

Razzak: The stimulus package is for those who are in the need most. So FBCCI can assist the government to identify the organizations that are in the problematic situation. After finding out the organizations the allocation of the stimulus package is important. This package should be used efficiently to get rid of the problems. In the next budget, this estimation process will be a vital decision for our economy. If we can do this effectively and efficiently then the tables can be turned.







