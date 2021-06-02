Thrust on more budgetary allocation for environ sector

Demanding more budgetary allocations for the environment sector, many environment experts have said that the issue of environment development is always neglected in the national budget.

They made this statement on Tuesday targeting the upcoming parliamentary budget session 2021-2022, putting suggestion to give priority by increasing allocation in infrastructure development in the area of environment and development projects and ensuring accountability on environmental components.

Referring to the fact that Bangladesh ranks 162nd in the global 'Environment Performance Index,' they noted that despite this performance, no significant progress has yet been made in budgetary allocations for environment development.

Environment experts also noted that in order to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals, Bangladesh needs to have 25 percent forest cover.

According to the 'Bangladesh Forest and Tree Resources Survey Report-2019', the forest cover area is only 12.8 percent. At the same time, geographically Bangladesh is a disaster prone country and is one of the countries vulnerable to climate change.

In addition, the number of population is more than the total area of the country, which is posing serious challenge in regards of ensuring the issue of environmental protection.

According to a 2015 report by the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN), 31 of the 1,619 species of animals in the country have already become extinct. Also on the endangered and critically endangered list are 57, 181 and 153 species respectively. Again, illegal wildlife hunting and trafficking incidents are frequently seen in recent times. The Forest Department also has a unit called Wildlife Crime Suppression. But the institutions and units related to this need to be strengthened and brought under proper accountability.

Therefore, there is a need for clear guidance and adequate allocation in the budget for the protection of forests and biodiversity.

When there is a need to increase the allocation for the environment development sector, it is seen that the allocation for the Ministry of Environment, Forests and Climate Change has not increased, rather, been continuously shrinking.

For instance the respective ministry in the financial year 2019-20 proposed to allocate Tk 1,495 crore, in the financial year 2020-21, the allocation was Tk 1,246 crore which is Tk 250 crore less than what it had in the financial year 2019-20.

Although in the fiscal year of 2016-17, the revised budget allocation for this ministry was Tk 1,850 crore. In the development sector, the proposal for allocation for the fiscal year 2020-21 was less than the previous fiscal year's.

Again, the allocation given to this ministry in the financial year of 2020-21 is only 0.2 per cent of the total allocation.

However, environment expert Md Raisul Islam said that the budgetary allocation should be increased because different sectors of the country's natural environment face adversity in different ways.

Among these are deforestation, wildlife destruction, biodiversity loss, soil pollution, river pollution, air pollution, noise pollution and many others. Besides, achieving the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), requires appropriate practical reflection of effective measures on issues related to the environment and climate change, he added.

He also noted that the goal of making Bangladesh a high-income country by 2041, sustainable environment-friendly and climate-tolerant development and environmental protection issues cannot be achieved without proper evaluation and implementation. Therefore, it is needed to have specific directions in the budget by giving priority to these all issues.

Mentioning the pollution level in various sector, Md Raisul Islam, a research officer of Environment and Climate Change Division, also noted that the disposal of industrial and residential wastes, increasing use of chemical fertilizers and pesticides on agricultural land is polluting the soil, reducing the fertility of the land and deteriorating the quality of the soil.

"Soil biodiversity is under threat. In this case, even if some pilot projects are undertaken, it is not enough. Focusing all these areas, we need more money in the budget to ensure sustainable environmental development. It is possible only when there is adequate money is allocated in the budget," he said.

Therefore, considering overall situation, the budgetary allocation in the environment sector of the country should be more giving priority to environment and development. However when asked the reasons behind decreasing the structure of the budget, Ziaul Hasan NDC Secretary, Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change said that they have limited the budget due to Covid-19 pandemic.







