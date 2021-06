Sheikh Abdul Hannan made Air Force chief

Air Vice Marshal Sheikh Abdul Hannan has been made the chief of Bangladesh Air Force (BAF) for the next three years.Sheikh Abdul Hannan got the recruitment upon his promotion to the rank of Air Marshal, says a press release issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) on Tuesday.The appointment will come into effect from June 12, the release added.