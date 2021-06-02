Banking Events

In presence of NRBC Bank Chairman SM Parvez Tamal and Dhaka Power Distribution Company Ltd (DPDC) Managing Director Engineer Bikash Dewan, NRBC Bank Managing Director Golam Awlia and DPDC Company Secretary Jayanta Kumar Sikder exchanging documents after signing a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on behalf of their respective organisations at Bidyut Bhaban, Dhaka on Monday. Under the agreement, DPDC employees will get different sorts of loans like personal loan, home loan and car loan etc from all branches and sub-branches of NRBC Bank Ltd.Premier Bank Advisor Muhammed Ali and Managing Director M. Reazul Karim virtually inaugurating its relocated Uttara Branch to Siaam Tower (1st Floor), Plot no. 15, Sector no. 03, Dhaka recently. High officials, renowned businessmen, industrialists, customers, local elites and other officials of Premier Bank also attended the ceremony through virtually and physically.