StanChart Saadiq wins Digital Banker award

Standard Chartered Saadiq Bangladesh has won the prestigious Best Islamic Bank for Digital CX (customer experience) - Bangladesh Award (DCX 2021) by the Digital Banker.

The award was conferred based a comprehensive audit grade evaluation in which the bank successfully fulfilled all criteria measuring superior digital customer experience, says a press release.

The Digital CX Awards 2021 (DCX 2021) are co-judged by PWC, Deloitte, Forrester and Capco. DCX 2021 is the world's only assessment programme dedicated to recognising excellence in Digital Customer Experience across the Financial Services sector. The programme exists to assess the rapidly changing expectations of customers in the digital economy.

Standard Chartered Saadiq is the only international Islamic banking proposition in Bangladesh for both retail and corporate clients, with a network spanning across Asia, Africa, and the Middle East that provides an unparalleled network advantage to clients seeking access to new markets through Sharia-compliant product offerings. Through its network, Standard Chartered Saadiq is acting as a key driver in facilitating business matching opportunities for local businesses in their global expansion.

2021 marks 16 years of operation in Bangladesh for Standard Chartered Saadiq. It has led the way in Islamic Banking by introducing a number of 'firsts', from introducing the first Islamic credit card in 2007 to arranging the first Sukuk transaction in the market in 2019. Its continuous focus on excellence has seen it being recognised through a host of international awards, including the Asset Triple A Islamic Finance Award, The Banker Islamic Bank of the Year and Global Finance Best Islamic Financial Institution, recently.



