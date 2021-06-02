Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 2 June, 2021, 9:25 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Israel signs tax treaty with UAE

Published : Wednesday, 2 June, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 24

JERUSALEM, May 31: Israel on Monday signed a tax treaty with the United Arab Emirates aimed at bolstering economic ties between the two countries as they pursue normalisation, the Israeli finance minister said.
"This is a historic agreement that will stimulate the development of economic ties between the countries," Finance Minister Yisrael Katz said in a tweet announcing the deal.
He said the agreement would "provide certainty and favourable conditions for extensive business activity".
The deal, which must still be ratified by the Israeli parliament, is the latest move following the normalisation of ties between the two countries last year.
With their economies hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic, the UAE and Israel are hoping for rapid dividends from the US-brokered normalisation deal signed in September and known as the Abraham Accords.
They have already signed several treaties, including on direct flights and visa-free travel, investment protection, science and technology. The Israeli finance ministry said the latest treaty stipulates lower taxes to encourage investment.
The UAE was only the third Arab country to normalise ties with Israel, following Egypt in 1979 and Jordan in 1994.
Bahrain, Sudan and Morocco have since followed suit.    —AFP


Â« PreviousNext Â»

You Might Also Like
Banking Events
StanChart Saadiq wins Digital Banker award
BD rises to be S Asia's standout star as India, Pak fall behind
RBI slams foreign banks on data rule
Israel signs tax treaty with UAE
Meena Bazar signs MoU with Maitri Shilpa
Trader bids $339.33 a tonne in BD wheat tender
Vivo launches new smartphoneÂ  with night selfie system


Latest News
India plans to more than triple COVID vaccine shots per day
Bangladesh's forex reserves reach historic high of $45.5billion
BB allows two-year rescheduling facility on agriculture loans
Lockdown in five Rohingya camps extended
Twitter testing ads on Fleets to catch up to Snap, Facebook
BEA proposes Tk 17.38 lakh crore alternative national budget
Stocks witness flat ahead of budget
ECNEC approves Tk 3,090cr Meghna river bank protection project
BCB reveals new schedule for Dhaka League
Metro Rail's second set of coaches arrives in Dhaka
Most Read News
Facts and myths about black, white, and yellow fungus
Losses of Israel and concerns for future
Obituary
â€˜Sustainability in the dairy sector with empowering the environmentâ€™
Coronavirus variants get new names
RAB arrests ASI on charge of Yaba trading in Demra
Mahbub reappointed envoy to China
HC grants bail to BNPâ€™s Aslam Chy
Soaring edible oil prices make consumersâ€™ heads to spin
Usraat wins â€˜Honorable Mention Medal' in Intâ€™l Philosophy Olympiad
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft