

Meena Bazar signs MoU with Maitri Shilpa

The signing ceremony was held on Sunday last at Maitri Shilpa's office. Under the agreement, the pure bottled water brand 'Mukta Pani', produced by Maitri Shilpa, will be marketed at all outlets in Meena Bazar, says a press release.

Mukta Pani is processed using state-of-the-art "reverse osmosis" (RO) process at a water purifying factory owned by the Ministry of Social Welfare in Bangladesh. Everyone involved in the production process of this water brand is physically handicapped.

Nonetheless, they continue to work in this factory with an energetic attitude, ignoring their physical disabilities. The entire profits from the sales of these products will be spent on the welfare of the disabled. The purpose of this MoU between Maitri Shilpa and Meena Bazar is to respond to the Prime Minister's initiative of marketing Mukta Pani, thereby helping the physically challenged to become financially self-sufficient and become an active member of mainstream society.

Md. Selim Khan, Executive Director of Maitri Shilpa and CEO of Meena Bazar Shaheen Khan, spoke on the occasion.

Yunus Ahmed, Administrative Officer Md. Mohsin Ali, Factory Manager and Md. Saiful Islam, Commercial Officer, were present at the event on behalf of Maitri Shilpa.

Representing Meena Bazar at the occasion were Shameem Ahmed Jaigirder, Head of Operations; Abu Raihan Bhuiyan Albarune, Head of Supply Chain, Tasnim Hossain, Manager (Brand and Communication); Mortuza Ahmed, Assistant Manager (Brand and Communication); Shakayed Ullah, Assistant Manager (Brand and Communication); and Siam Sattar, (Executive Brand and Communication). Many other relevant personnel from Mukta Pani and Meena Bazar were also present at the event.







A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed between the Ministry of Social Welfare's Physically Handicapped Protection Trust, 'Maitri Shilpa' and Meena Bazar, one of the country's leading retail chains.The signing ceremony was held on Sunday last at Maitri Shilpa's office. Under the agreement, the pure bottled water brand 'Mukta Pani', produced by Maitri Shilpa, will be marketed at all outlets in Meena Bazar, says a press release.Mukta Pani is processed using state-of-the-art "reverse osmosis" (RO) process at a water purifying factory owned by the Ministry of Social Welfare in Bangladesh. Everyone involved in the production process of this water brand is physically handicapped.Nonetheless, they continue to work in this factory with an energetic attitude, ignoring their physical disabilities. The entire profits from the sales of these products will be spent on the welfare of the disabled. The purpose of this MoU between Maitri Shilpa and Meena Bazar is to respond to the Prime Minister's initiative of marketing Mukta Pani, thereby helping the physically challenged to become financially self-sufficient and become an active member of mainstream society.Md. Selim Khan, Executive Director of Maitri Shilpa and CEO of Meena Bazar Shaheen Khan, spoke on the occasion.Yunus Ahmed, Administrative Officer Md. Mohsin Ali, Factory Manager and Md. Saiful Islam, Commercial Officer, were present at the event on behalf of Maitri Shilpa.Representing Meena Bazar at the occasion were Shameem Ahmed Jaigirder, Head of Operations; Abu Raihan Bhuiyan Albarune, Head of Supply Chain, Tasnim Hossain, Manager (Brand and Communication); Mortuza Ahmed, Assistant Manager (Brand and Communication); Shakayed Ullah, Assistant Manager (Brand and Communication); and Siam Sattar, (Executive Brand and Communication). Many other relevant personnel from Mukta Pani and Meena Bazar were also present at the event.