Trader bids $339.33 a tonne in BD wheat tender

The Directorate General of Food under the Food Ministry received the lowest price offer at $339.33 a tonne CIF liner out in an international tender to purchase 50,000 tonnes of wheat, which closed on Sunday, officials said on Tuesday.

However, the authorities are yet to accept the price and make a purchase order. Trading house Aston was the bidder of the lowest price. Only one other offer was submitted in the tender, by Agrocorp at $344.38 a tonne CIF liner out.

Bangladesh has issued a series of wheat and rice tenders in past months. The country is importing rice and wheat to shore up its depleted reserves after repeated floods last year damaged its crops, sending local prices to record highs.

Price offers in the new tender are again sought on CIF liner out terms. These terms include ship unloading costs for the seller.

Shipment is sought 40 days after the date of contract signing. The wheat can be sourced from any worldwide origins except Israel and is sought for shipment to two ports, Chattogram and Mongla.









