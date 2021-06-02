

Vivo launches new smartphone with night selfie system

The newly launched V21 showcases a unique Optical Image Stabilization (OIS) front camera equipped with a 44MP OIS Night Selfie System, says a press release.

The camera system includes innovative features like 44MP OIS Night Selfie, Selfie Spotlight and AI Night Portrait with AI Night Algorithm that enables taking crisp night photography and videos using the front camera, promising to provide users with "an ultimate night selfie experience".

On the back, the 64MP OIS Night Camera delivers a superior night photography experience with features like OIS Super Night Mode, OIS Ultra-Stable Video, among many other secondary features to handle wide-angle photography and more complex shots like macro photography.

The V21 will be available in Bangladesh from June. 6, next The Pre booking session for this handset will run from 1st June to 5th June. The selling price for the V21 is 32,990 BDT. In Bangladesh vivo V21 will be available in Dusk Blue and Sunset Dazzle colour.





















