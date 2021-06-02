Likee launches exciting campaign for cinephiles

Popular short video creation and sharing app Likee has recently kicked off an exciting activity named 'Crazy Movie Editors' for film buffs who can win varieties of prizes, including cash prize with video contents reviewing movies (English/Hindi/Bangla/any other language). The activity commenced on May 22 and will continue till June 4, next, says a press release.

This activity is an initiative to discover talented movie reviewers from among Likee users and content creators. All Likee creators and users can participate in this activity. All a user needs to do is create any movie review video, add #CrazyMovieEditors and upload it.

For every movie, they can upload a review in a maximum of 6 parts, each part not more than one minute, totaling six minutes. The users can check out the demos for an in-depth understanding of the content type. Once it is uploaded, the creator will have the chance to win exciting prizes based on the prize eligibility.

However, in order to qualify for the contest, the review contents must fulfill certain criteria. The review video must be original (no re-uploading from other platforms or accounts and no plagiarizing), genuine style (no impersonating of others' style, the user should narrate it in his/her own style), and complete (no incomplete review or vague analysis). The contents must also have original clips from reviewed movies inserted into it to clarify the points, information related to the video cover (movie name and the part number), and clear voice-over/audio.

The users, however, can mix voice-over with background music to make their content more appealing and engage other people as a voice-over artist. Meanwhile, the creators are allowed to utilize funny languages, gestures, and postures to make the reviews more interesting and attractive. The winning reviewers will get prizes in three categories for the most popular video contents - cash prize, quality prize, and identity prize. If any user can create review videos for more than five different movies within 2 weeks, selected accounts will get the opportunity to share USD 1000.

Under the second category (quality prize), a user will have the chance to earn as much as USD 50 from each movie review and USD 500 from each individual account. For every 2000 likes in an individual video, the creator will get 1 US dollar. 10 best content creators will be awarded with Likee Blue V Badge verifications. Next time the user creates any content, it will be evaluated based on the Blue V standard.











