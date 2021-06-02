India suffers worst recession since 1947

MUMBAI, June 1: India's economy contracted 7.3 per cent in 2020-21, official data showed on Monday, its worst recession since independence as coronavirus lockdowns put millions out of work.

Asia's third-largest economy grew by 1.6pc between January and March - the fourth fiscal quarter - after exiting its first "technical recession" since 1947 following two successive quarters of contraction.

About 230 million Indians fell into poverty due to the pandemic last year, according to a study by Bangalore's Azim Premji University, which defined the poor as those living on less than 375 Indian rupees ($5) a day.

-AFP













