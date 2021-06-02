Video
Export of electronics goods up 8.5 times in 9 months: EPB

Published : Wednesday, 2 June, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 128
Business Correspondent

Export of consumer electronic goods is becoming a major export item in the country's export basket. Its exports from Bangladesh jumped 8.5 times in the first nine months of the fiscal 2020-21, compared to the same period of the previous fiscal year.
Data provided by Export Promotion Bureau (EPB) shows during July-March period of last fiscal 2019-20, Bangladesh earned around $1.44 million from exports of electronics goods. It includes refrigerator, freezer, air conditioner, LED television, washing machine, blender, rice cooker, gas stove, cooker, fan, hot plate, refrigerator compressors.
In the same period under the current fiscal (FY21), the country's earnings from export of electronics goods has gone up to $12.22 million, about 8.5 times higher than the same time during the previous fiscal year.
Industry insiders think local electronics manufacturing industry will emerge as    the country's major export earning sector like the readymade garment sector if the government provides necessary policy support including export incentives.
One and a half-decade ago, the local demand for electronics products were met almost entirely from imports. Now local brands have proved their capacity to capturing more than 90 per cent of domestic markets by overcoming foreign brands' complete dominance.
Also, international market analysts said Bangladeshi brands have enough potential to grab a big share of global consumer electronics market.
They said China is the major supplying country of most global consumer electronics brands. But the growing trade war between the US and China have led the global brands to lean towards establishing business relations with other Asian countries.  Bangladesh is benefiting from the latest development.


