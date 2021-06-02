Govt speeds up implementation of fast-track projects

Implementation of fast-track projects is progressing well aiming at completing these projects without further delay. Foreign experts and workers are working hard to wind up them as per the government target.

An official said the COVID-19 pandemic has hindered pace of fast-track projects work, including most important Padma Multipurpose Bridge Project, Rapid Mass Transit (MRT) Line-6 and also Payra port development work.

"Once these projects are completed, the country's economy will see a big leap forward " the official said. Former governor of Bangladesh Bank Dr Atiur Rahman said these projects will be game changer in Bangladesh economy.

They will lead to manifold increase in employment and investment, he said. Some other fast-track projects are: Padma Bridge Rail Link, Chattogram-Cox's Bazar Rail Link, Rooppur Nuclear Power Plant, Matarbari Port Development Project, Rampal Power Plant.

A taskforce headed by Principal Secretary to the Prime Minister's Office Dr Ahmed Kaikaus is monitoring the implementation of the first-track projects.

Experts said after opening the 6.15 km Padma Bridge to public, the country's GDP will boost up by 1.5 percent to 2 percent. They said construction works of metro rail, Rooppur nuclear power plant, Padma rail link project, Pyra port, Matarbari power plant and Rampal power plant are advancing well despite the pandemic.

Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader said mega projects like Padma Bridge, metro rail, Karnafuli Tunnel and flyovers, are in progress. Qader hoped the Padma Bridge would open for vehicular movement in June 2022.

International Chamber of Commerce-Bangladesh (ICCB), Bangladesh hoped Padma Bridge will connect many South and Southeast Asian countries once it is open to traffic.

"We are working to complete Padma Bridge by June next year," Project Director Md Shafiqul Islam said.

The metro rail line-6 project from the capital's Uttara to Motijheel is being implemented from July 2012 to end in June 2024. Progress has been so far at 63.26 percent while from Uttara to Agargaon point is at 84.79 percent.

Country's lone nuclear power plant is being set up at Rooppur. The overall progress of the 1200-megawatt Matarbari coal-fired power plant project is at around 42 percent.

The implementing agency has a target to go for operation from January 2024. Executive Director (Project) Abul Kalam Azad said despite the Covid-19 pandemic, the project is making good progress.

"Commercial operation of Payra port is delayed due to slow progress in construction of infrastructure. But we have already received 14 mother vessels of our project goods," he added.

The coal-fired power plant at Rampal near Sundarbans with Indian assistance is under construction. Dohazari-Cox's Bazar-Ramu-Ghundhum rail line project has been planned to set up a single-track dual gauge rail line from Dohazari to Ghundhum near Myanmar border. It aims at developing tourism and regional connectivity, insiders said. -BSS









