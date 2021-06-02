Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 2 June, 2021, 9:24 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Govt speeds up implementation of fast-track projects

Published : Wednesday, 2 June, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 129

Implementation of fast-track projects is progressing well aiming at completing these projects without further delay. Foreign experts and workers are working hard to wind up them as per the government target.
An official said the COVID-19 pandemic has hindered pace of fast-track projects work, including most important Padma Multipurpose Bridge Project, Rapid Mass Transit (MRT) Line-6 and also Payra port development work.
"Once these projects are completed, the country's economy will see a big leap forward " the official said. Former governor of Bangladesh Bank Dr Atiur Rahman said these projects will be game changer in Bangladesh economy.
They will lead to manifold increase in employment and investment, he said. Some other fast-track projects are: Padma Bridge Rail Link, Chattogram-Cox's Bazar Rail Link, Rooppur Nuclear Power Plant, Matarbari Port Development Project, Rampal Power Plant.
A taskforce headed by Principal Secretary to the Prime Minister's Office Dr Ahmed Kaikaus is monitoring the implementation of the first-track projects.
Experts said after opening the 6.15 km Padma Bridge to public, the country's GDP will boost up by 1.5 percent to 2 percent. They said construction works of metro rail, Rooppur nuclear power plant, Padma rail link project, Pyra port, Matarbari power plant and Rampal power plant are advancing well despite the pandemic.
Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader said mega projects like Padma Bridge, metro rail, Karnafuli Tunnel and flyovers, are in progress. Qader hoped the Padma Bridge would open for vehicular movement in June 2022.
International Chamber of Commerce-Bangladesh (ICCB), Bangladesh hoped Padma Bridge will connect many South and Southeast Asian countries once it is open to traffic.
"We are working to complete Padma Bridge by June next year," Project Director  Md Shafiqul Islam said.
The metro rail line-6 project from the capital's Uttara to Motijheel is being implemented from July 2012 to end in June 2024. Progress has been so far at 63.26 percent while from Uttara to Agargaon point is at 84.79 percent.
Country's lone nuclear power plant is being set up at Rooppur. The overall progress of the 1200-megawatt Matarbari coal-fired power plant project is at around 42 percent.
The implementing agency has a target to go for operation from January 2024. Executive Director (Project) Abul Kalam Azad said despite the Covid-19 pandemic, the project is making good progress.
"Commercial operation of Payra port is delayed due to slow progress in construction of infrastructure. But we have already received 14 mother vessels of our project goods," he added.
The coal-fired power plant at Rampal near Sundarbans with Indian assistance is under construction. Dohazari-Cox's Bazar-Ramu-Ghundhum rail line project has been planned to set up a single-track dual gauge rail line from Dohazari to Ghundhum near Myanmar border. It aims at developing tourism and regional connectivity, insiders said.    -BSS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Banking Events
StanChart Saadiq wins Digital Banker award
BD rises to be S Asia's standout star as India, Pak fall behind
RBI slams foreign banks on data rule
Israel signs tax treaty with UAE
Meena Bazar signs MoU with Maitri Shilpa
Trader bids $339.33 a tonne in BD wheat tender
Vivo launches new smartphone  with night selfie system


Latest News
India plans to more than triple COVID vaccine shots per day
Bangladesh's forex reserves reach historic high of $45.5billion
BB allows two-year rescheduling facility on agriculture loans
Lockdown in five Rohingya camps extended
Twitter testing ads on Fleets to catch up to Snap, Facebook
BEA proposes Tk 17.38 lakh crore alternative national budget
Stocks witness flat ahead of budget
ECNEC approves Tk 3,090cr Meghna river bank protection project
BCB reveals new schedule for Dhaka League
Metro Rail's second set of coaches arrives in Dhaka
Most Read News
Facts and myths about black, white, and yellow fungus
Losses of Israel and concerns for future
Obituary
‘Sustainability in the dairy sector with empowering the environment’
Coronavirus variants get new names
RAB arrests ASI on charge of Yaba trading in Demra
Mahbub reappointed envoy to China
HC grants bail to BNP’s Aslam Chy
Soaring edible oil prices make consumers’ heads to spin
Usraat wins ‘Honorable Mention Medal' in Int’l Philosophy Olympiad
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft