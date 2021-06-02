Trade gap widened by 21pc to $17.23b in July-April

Bangladesh's trade deficit widened by more than 21 per cent to $17.23 billion in first 10 months (July- April) of the outgoing fiscal year (FY) 2020-21) as imports increased compared to the same period in the last FY.

The trade deficit was $14.22 billion during the same period of the previous fiscal, according to the Bangladesh Bank (BB) data.

Import payments have increased significantly in recent months, mainly due to higher purchase of raw materials for ready-made garments (RMG) along with resumption of infrastructure development works across the country, according to the officials.

Import payments grew by nearly 13 per cent to $48.56 billion during the period under review from $42.97 billion in the same period of FY 20.

On the other hand, export earnings increased by 8.97 per cent to $31.33 billion in the first 10 months of FY 21 from $28.75 billion a year ago.

















