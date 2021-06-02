Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 2 June, 2021, 9:24 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Trade gap widened by 21pc to $17.23b in July-April

Published : Wednesday, 2 June, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 124
Business Correspondent

Bangladesh's trade deficit widened by more than 21 per cent to $17.23 billion in first 10 months (July- April) of the outgoing fiscal year (FY) 2020-21)  as imports increased compared to the same period in the last FY.
The trade deficit was $14.22 billion during the same period of the previous fiscal, according to the Bangladesh Bank (BB) data.
Import payments have increased significantly in recent months, mainly due to higher purchase of raw materials for ready-made garments (RMG) along with resumption of infrastructure development works across the country, according to the officials.
Import payments grew by nearly 13 per cent to $48.56 billion during the period under review from $42.97 billion in the same period of FY 20.
On the other hand, export earnings increased by 8.97 per cent to $31.33 billion in the first 10 months of FY 21 from $28.75 billion a year ago.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Banking Events
StanChart Saadiq wins Digital Banker award
BD rises to be S Asia's standout star as India, Pak fall behind
RBI slams foreign banks on data rule
Israel signs tax treaty with UAE
Meena Bazar signs MoU with Maitri Shilpa
Trader bids $339.33 a tonne in BD wheat tender
Vivo launches new smartphone  with night selfie system


Latest News
India plans to more than triple COVID vaccine shots per day
Bangladesh's forex reserves reach historic high of $45.5billion
BB allows two-year rescheduling facility on agriculture loans
Lockdown in five Rohingya camps extended
Twitter testing ads on Fleets to catch up to Snap, Facebook
BEA proposes Tk 17.38 lakh crore alternative national budget
Stocks witness flat ahead of budget
ECNEC approves Tk 3,090cr Meghna river bank protection project
BCB reveals new schedule for Dhaka League
Metro Rail's second set of coaches arrives in Dhaka
Most Read News
Facts and myths about black, white, and yellow fungus
Losses of Israel and concerns for future
Obituary
‘Sustainability in the dairy sector with empowering the environment’
Coronavirus variants get new names
RAB arrests ASI on charge of Yaba trading in Demra
Mahbub reappointed envoy to China
HC grants bail to BNP’s Aslam Chy
Soaring edible oil prices make consumers’ heads to spin
Usraat wins ‘Honorable Mention Medal' in Int’l Philosophy Olympiad
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft