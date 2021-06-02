Video
Netherlands to continue supporting BD RMG sector: Envoy

Published : Wednesday, 2 June, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 148
Business Correspondent

Netherlands Ambassador to Bangladesh Harry Verweij said his country would continue to support the sustainable development of the garment industry of Bangladesh
Ambassador Harry Verweij said so during a meeting with Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA) President Faruque Hassan at the latter's office in the city on Monday, said a press release.
They discussed different trade issues including how the Bangladesh garment industry would face relevant challenges after the country's graduation from Least Developed Country (LDC) to a developing country.
They also discussed the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on the global apparel trade, especially on Bangladesh's and strategies to overcome the effects, the press release said.
The BGMEA President thanked the Dutch government for its continued support for the betterment of the apparel industry.
The Netherlands Embassy in Dhaka Deputy Head of Mission Paula Schindeler, and Senior Advisor Economic Affairs and CSR Mahjabeen Quader, BGMEA Vice Presidents Md Shahidullah Azim and Miran Ali and its Director Md Mohiuddin Rubel were also present at the meeting.


