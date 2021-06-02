Remittance inflow rose by 40.10pc to $22.75b in July-May

Despite disturbing global environment remittance inflow to the country is growing steadily. Bangladesh received $22.75 billion in remittance during the first 11 months of the current fiscal 2020- 21.

It is apparently 40.10 per cent higher than the same period of the preceding year, finance ministry data showed.

Expatriates sent this money compared to $16.23 billion in remittance during July to May in 2019-20 financial year.

Meanwhile, in May, the remittance was $2.07 billion which was $1.36 billion in the same period of the previous fiscal year.

The robust inward remittances have boosted the country's foreign exchange reserves, taking it to $44.96 billion by 30 May.









