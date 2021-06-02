ECNEC okays Tk 30.89b Meghna River bank protection project

The Executive Committee of the National Economic Council (ECNEC) on Tuesday approved nine projects at a cost of Tk 5,239.62 crore. These projects include the flagship Meghna River bank Protection project at a cost of Taka 3,089.97 crore (30.89 billion).

It aims at protecting erosion prone areas on river banks and infrastructures at Ramgati and Kamalnagar upazilas in Laxmipur district which is devouring farm land, human habitations and other establishments every year.

The approval came at an ECNEC meeting held with its Chairperson and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in the chair. The Premier joined the meeting virtually from her official Ganabhaban residence.

Ministers, state ministers, planning commission members and secretaries of concerned ministries attended the meeting from the NEC Conference Room in the city's Sher-e-Bangla Nagar.

Briefing reporters after the meeting, Planning Minister MA Mannan said a total of nine projects were approved Tuesday involving an overall estimated cost of Taka 5,239.62 crore.

He said that Bangladesh Water Development Board under the Ministry of Water Resources will implement the Meghna Riverbank protection project at Borokheri and Ludhuabazar under Ramgoti and Kamalnagar upazilas and Kaderpanditer Hut under Laxmipur district.

The project is scheduled to be completed by June 2025 with entire fund coming from the government. The main project components include 31.326 kilometer riverbank protection work, construction of 18 regulators, 2 drainage outlets and some 12,116 afforestations.

Once the project is implemented, it would be possible to protect the farm lands, markets, hut-bazars, schools, colleges, madrashas, roads and various public and private establishments and infrastructures worth Taka 13,99,220 crore.

It will also protect crops of around 30,000 hectares of land from tidal surge at places under Ramgati and Kamalnagar upazilas, the planning minister said.











