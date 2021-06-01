New DCs in 12 districts

The government has reshuffled the offices of deputy commissioners in 12 districts in the country.

Of them, a DC has been transferred to another district while 11 deputy secretaries were assigned as DCs in other 11 districts.

The Public Adminis-tration on Monday issued a notification bringing the change in the field level administration.

Munshiganj's DC Moniruzzaman Talukder has been transferred to Khulna as new DC while Khulna's Mohammad Helal Uddin to Public Safety Division as deputy secretary.

Cabinet Division's DS Kazi Nahid Rasul has been made new DC in Munshiganj.

Law Secretary's Private Secretary Abu Selim Mahmud-Ul Hasan has been assigned as DC of Feni while Feni's DC Wahiduzzaman has been transferred to Commerce Ministry as DS.

Dhaka Zonal Settlement Officer Mominur Rashid

was made DC of Sherpur and Sherpur's Anar Koli Mahbub was transferred to Economic Relations Division as DS.

Chattogram Hill Tracts Affairs Minister's Private Secretary Bishwas Rasel Hossain has been sent to Pabna as new DC while Pabna's Kabir Mahmud was made DS in the Land Ministry.

Deputy Secretary of Health Services Division Mahbubur Rahman was made DC of Thakurgaon, Public Administration Ministry's DS Kamal Hossain was made DC at Potuakhali, PA Ministry's DS Muhammad Abdul Latif at Manikganj, Prime Minister's Office's Director Jahurul Islam at Panchagarh, PMO's Director Abu Nayeem Mohammad Maruf Khan at Narsingdi, Planning Minister's Private Secretary Mohammad Humayun Kabir at Satkhira and PA Ministry's Shamim Ahmed was made DC at Natore.

Natore's DC Md. Shahriaz was transferred to Security Services Division as DS while Patuakhali's Motiul Islam Chowdhury was made DS at Public Safety Division, Narsingdi's Syeda Farhana Kaunain at Road Transport and Highways Division, Panchagarh's Dr. Sabina Yasmin at Food Ministry and Satkhira's SM Mostafa Kamal was sent to Secondary and Higher Education Division as DS.