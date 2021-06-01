Dhaka not prepared to face any big earthquakes

One of the most vulnerable cities to earthquake in the country is the capital Dhaka, but Rajdhani Unnayan Kartripakkha (RAJUK) and Dhaka North and South City Corporations are not ready to deal with any catastrophe in terms of loss of life and property of the citizens.

RAJUK has not yet taken any policy to design earthquake-resistant buildings, while, Dhaka North and South City Corporations are trying to tackle the problem only by creating awareness among the people.

According to experts, there are 12 earthquake faults in the country. A 7.5 magnitude earthquake can occur in all these places and Madhupur fault near Dhaka is very dangerous.

Every 100 years severe earthquakes occur along these cracks. There were six major earthquakes in Bangladesh in 1822 and in 1918. So Dhaka is on the verge of another big earthquake.

In 2009, a survey was conducted by the DCC of the buildings in the city. It shows that if there is a 7.5 magnitude earthquake in the future, out of 72,000 buildings 26,000 buildings will collapse immediately.

Very few buildings will be safe. In addition, fire due to explosions in gas pipeline, electrocution due to snapping electricity line and bursting of water pipelines will create a terrible situation and a humanitarian catastrophe.

Md Mubarak Hossain Director RAJUK (Development Control-1) told the Daily Observer that RAJUK has no infrastructural measures to prevent any natural disaster in the capital.

"However, we have taken steps to ensure the highest level of earthquake resistant buildings in the capital," he added.

"RAJUK will not allow the construction of any more buildings without a modern earthquake resistant design. The decision would be implemented soon" he further said.

Dhaka North and South City Corporations have taken a few initiatives to minimize the effects of natural disaster in the capital. IN collaboration with international organizations some disaster management centres have been built in some wards of the both city corporations.

However, an investigation revealed that there is no equipment to deal with the natural disaster in most of the city corporations disaster management centres.

Mahbubul Alam, Dhaka South City Corporation councillor of Ward No 1 told this correspondent, "We will organize some workshops on earthquakes, so that people can know in advance what steps to take during and after such disasters."

Asked about the city corporation disaster management centre in his area, Mahbubul Alam said, "There are a few hammers and chisels here and it will not be possible to deal with such a big disaster with these tools."





