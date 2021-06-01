

PM asks border dists to declare lockdown when necessary

The instruction was given in the regular weekly Cabinet meeting on Monday at Secretariat with Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in the chair. The

Prime Minister joined the meeting virtually from her official residence while other Cabinet members joined from the Secretariat.

Emerging from the meeting, Health and Family Welfare Minister Zahid Maleque told journalists, "We are concerned about the increase of infection rate in the bordering districts. It's increasing in the districts day by day. In this situation, the Prime Minister has given instructions to impose strict lockdown in the districts as soon as possible to contain the increasing trend," he added.

He also informed, "Chapai Nawabganj is a hub of mango. It's now the time to harvest mango. As a result, many people including mango traders have been visiting the district. Some other mango-growing districts are also being observed. The government is sincerely monitoring the issue. Whenever it would be needed, lockdown will be declared there."

On Monday, the district administration of Chapai Nawabganj had extended its ongoing strict lockdown for a week more.

At the briefing after the meeting, Cabinet Secretary Khandker Anwarul Islam said the district administrations have been given authority to enforce strict lockdown in their districts consulting with the stakeholders. The Deputy Commissioners will take decision on enforcing the lockdown consulting with local parliament members, civil surgeons and mayors.

"If the administration wants to enforce lockdown over the entire district, they will do so. They will also be allowed to impose partial lockdown, if needed. They will take measures required for the situation," he added.

Regarding quarantine for the returnees from different countries, the top bureaucrat said, "No one is being spared from quarantine. Country's best cricketers Shakib and Mustafiz also had to stay quarantined for 14 days. Everyone must stay in quarantine. But, those who are infected with the Indian variant would be kept separate and would be sent to district headquarters."

The Director General of the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) has been asked to ensure supply of oxygen and other necessary materials for the Covid-19 patients.

Khandker Anwarul Islam urged all to use face masks always and wash hands properly from time to time. He also urged all to use hand sanitisers for preventing the spread of the infection.



Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Monday asked the authorities concerned to enforce strict lockdown in all bordering districts, which are considered as most vulnerable to the deadly coronavirus, so that the Indian variant of the virus cannot enter and spread in the country.The instruction was given in the regular weekly Cabinet meeting on Monday at Secretariat with Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in the chair. ThePrime Minister joined the meeting virtually from her official residence while other Cabinet members joined from the Secretariat.Emerging from the meeting, Health and Family Welfare Minister Zahid Maleque told journalists, "We are concerned about the increase of infection rate in the bordering districts. It's increasing in the districts day by day. In this situation, the Prime Minister has given instructions to impose strict lockdown in the districts as soon as possible to contain the increasing trend," he added.He also informed, "Chapai Nawabganj is a hub of mango. It's now the time to harvest mango. As a result, many people including mango traders have been visiting the district. Some other mango-growing districts are also being observed. The government is sincerely monitoring the issue. Whenever it would be needed, lockdown will be declared there."On Monday, the district administration of Chapai Nawabganj had extended its ongoing strict lockdown for a week more.At the briefing after the meeting, Cabinet Secretary Khandker Anwarul Islam said the district administrations have been given authority to enforce strict lockdown in their districts consulting with the stakeholders. The Deputy Commissioners will take decision on enforcing the lockdown consulting with local parliament members, civil surgeons and mayors."If the administration wants to enforce lockdown over the entire district, they will do so. They will also be allowed to impose partial lockdown, if needed. They will take measures required for the situation," he added.Regarding quarantine for the returnees from different countries, the top bureaucrat said, "No one is being spared from quarantine. Country's best cricketers Shakib and Mustafiz also had to stay quarantined for 14 days. Everyone must stay in quarantine. But, those who are infected with the Indian variant would be kept separate and would be sent to district headquarters."The Director General of the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) has been asked to ensure supply of oxygen and other necessary materials for the Covid-19 patients.Khandker Anwarul Islam urged all to use face masks always and wash hands properly from time to time. He also urged all to use hand sanitisers for preventing the spread of the infection.