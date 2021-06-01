

Soaring edible oil prices make consumers’ heads to spin

The prices have risen four times in the last one year. Even after this, the fear has not abated, the market has become unstable. According to industry insiders, the crisis is compounded by rising international prices and China's huge stockpiles to keep its domestic market stable.

However, according to the Ministry of Commerce, prices are falling in the world market. It will soon have an impact on the local market. Besides, Trading Corporation of Bangladesh (TCB) is being reactivated.

Traders have increased the retail price of a litre bottle of soybean oil from

Tk 144 to Tk 153 per litre.

According to the Bangladesh Vegetable Oil Refiners and Vegetable Manufacturers Association sources, the retail price of bottled soybean oil is now Tk 153 per litre after Tk 9 had been added per litre on May 27.

According to the announcement, open soybean oil will be sold at Tk 129 per litre, bottled soybean oil at Tk 153, palm super oil at Tk 112 and 5 litre bottle of soybean oil at Tk 728.

The retail price of a litre of bottled soybean oil was being sold at Tk 153, while the price of a five-litre bottle at Tk 728.

According to the Commerce Ministry, soybean oil was priced at Tk 52.11 per litre in the international market before Covid-19 outbreak (one year ago). At present the import price is Tk 135.64 per litre. In other words, the international price of soybean oil has increased by about 160 per cent during this period.

At the same time, a review of the local market price shows that the market price of soybean oil, which was opened a year ago, was Tk 88 to Tk 93, bottled soybean oil was Tk 105 and palm super oil was Tk 80 per litre.

Sources said that the businessmen last raised the price of edible oil on May 27. Earlier, the price was increased on April 17, March 15 and February 18.

Bangladesh Vegetable Oil Refiners and Vanaspati Manufacturers Association (BVORVMA) previously fixed Tk 144 a litre just two weeks ago.

Sources said the market has gone volatile because of arbitrariness of importers, who have been rising the prices blaming rising of prices in international markets. But they have been rasing prices much higher in domestic market compared to the rise in international market.

The government has apparently surrendered to importers repeated demand for higher prices as they are forcing the government to agree to their demand every time. In many cases they have raised the prices unilaterally without the consent of the government.

When contacted, Zafor Uddin, Senior Secretary of the Commerce Ministry, said traders had again offered to raise edible oil prices. Oil prices have also risen in the international market.

Apart from this, wholesalers and retailers said that traders have gradually increased the price of oil in the open market. The price of edible oil rose once in April and again in May.

On April 10, the NBR withdrew 4.0 per cent advance tax on soybean and palm oil imports to control prices and keep edible oil prices affordable during Ramadan.

Mostafa Haider, President of the Bangladesh Vegetable Oil Refiners and Vegetable Manufacturers Association and director of TK Group, said that the price of edible oil in Bangladesh is much lower than the international market. As a result, a crisis may arise in the coming Eid-ul-Azha. "

Mohammad Ali Bhutto, Senior Co-President of the Wholesale Edible Oil Traders Association, said edible oil prices have been fluctuating for the last six months. This situation will continue for another two months.

"The international market is on the rise now," he said. New season soybean oil will hit the US market in September. New palm oil products will arrive in the Malaysia-Indonesia region in July.

"Both of these markets could play a role in reducing edible oil prices internationally in future," he added.

According to the Commodity Price Review and Forecasting Cell of the Import and Domestic Trade Division of the Ministry of Commerce, the edible oil market was relatively stable from 2014 to June 2020. Since June, 2020, the international market has been experiencing an unusual upward trend.

SM Nazer Hossain, Vice-President of the Consumers Association of Bangladesh, told the Daily Observer, the market is not going to be affected immediately if prices rise in the international market. It takes a month or two. On the other hand, if the price goes down, it does not go down immediately. Therefore, more traders should be given the opportunity to import edible oil to increase competition in the market.

Bangladesh imports 2.2 to 2.6 million tonnes of edible oil a year, including 0.7 to 0.8 million tonnes of soybean oil and 1.4 to 1.6 million tonnes of palm oil.

Meanwhile, prices of other essential commodtites are also on the rise in the city markets.

While visiting different kitchen markets in the capital this correspondent found that after Eid-ul-Fitre onion prices were slightly higher in the capital market last week. But that has changed this week. Onions are being sold at Tk 40 per kg in the market. Cyclone Yaas hit the southwest of the country slightly. But it did not have much effect in the market. Eggplant is being sold at Tk 40 to Tk 50 per kg, okra (ladies finger) Tk 40 per kg. The price of cauliflower and cabbage has gone up a bit since the end of the season, each selling at Tk 40 to Tk 50 per piece. Barbati (long beans) is being sold at Tk 70 to Tk 80, carrots at Tk 60 to Tk 70, tomatoes at Tk 40 to Tk 50 per kg.

The price of broiler chicken has gone up in the market. So far broilers have been sold at Tk 130 to Tk 135 per kg but now they are being sold at Tk 140 to Tk 150. However, the price of farm chicken eggs has remained unchanged. Each hali (two pairs) is being sold at Tk 32. Besides, beef is being sold at Tk 600 per kg and mutton at Tk 800 per kg.









Soaring prices of edible oil have become a new headache for the consumers as its prices remains volatile in the market despite various initiative of the government to keep it within the reach of the common man.The prices have risen four times in the last one year. Even after this, the fear has not abated, the market has become unstable. According to industry insiders, the crisis is compounded by rising international prices and China's huge stockpiles to keep its domestic market stable.However, according to the Ministry of Commerce, prices are falling in the world market. It will soon have an impact on the local market. Besides, Trading Corporation of Bangladesh (TCB) is being reactivated.Traders have increased the retail price of a litre bottle of soybean oil fromTk 144 to Tk 153 per litre.According to the Bangladesh Vegetable Oil Refiners and Vegetable Manufacturers Association sources, the retail price of bottled soybean oil is now Tk 153 per litre after Tk 9 had been added per litre on May 27.According to the announcement, open soybean oil will be sold at Tk 129 per litre, bottled soybean oil at Tk 153, palm super oil at Tk 112 and 5 litre bottle of soybean oil at Tk 728.The retail price of a litre of bottled soybean oil was being sold at Tk 153, while the price of a five-litre bottle at Tk 728.According to the Commerce Ministry, soybean oil was priced at Tk 52.11 per litre in the international market before Covid-19 outbreak (one year ago). At present the import price is Tk 135.64 per litre. In other words, the international price of soybean oil has increased by about 160 per cent during this period.At the same time, a review of the local market price shows that the market price of soybean oil, which was opened a year ago, was Tk 88 to Tk 93, bottled soybean oil was Tk 105 and palm super oil was Tk 80 per litre.Sources said that the businessmen last raised the price of edible oil on May 27. Earlier, the price was increased on April 17, March 15 and February 18.Bangladesh Vegetable Oil Refiners and Vanaspati Manufacturers Association (BVORVMA) previously fixed Tk 144 a litre just two weeks ago.Sources said the market has gone volatile because of arbitrariness of importers, who have been rising the prices blaming rising of prices in international markets. But they have been rasing prices much higher in domestic market compared to the rise in international market.The government has apparently surrendered to importers repeated demand for higher prices as they are forcing the government to agree to their demand every time. In many cases they have raised the prices unilaterally without the consent of the government.When contacted, Zafor Uddin, Senior Secretary of the Commerce Ministry, said traders had again offered to raise edible oil prices. Oil prices have also risen in the international market.Apart from this, wholesalers and retailers said that traders have gradually increased the price of oil in the open market. The price of edible oil rose once in April and again in May.On April 10, the NBR withdrew 4.0 per cent advance tax on soybean and palm oil imports to control prices and keep edible oil prices affordable during Ramadan.Mostafa Haider, President of the Bangladesh Vegetable Oil Refiners and Vegetable Manufacturers Association and director of TK Group, said that the price of edible oil in Bangladesh is much lower than the international market. As a result, a crisis may arise in the coming Eid-ul-Azha. "Mohammad Ali Bhutto, Senior Co-President of the Wholesale Edible Oil Traders Association, said edible oil prices have been fluctuating for the last six months. This situation will continue for another two months."The international market is on the rise now," he said. New season soybean oil will hit the US market in September. New palm oil products will arrive in the Malaysia-Indonesia region in July."Both of these markets could play a role in reducing edible oil prices internationally in future," he added.According to the Commodity Price Review and Forecasting Cell of the Import and Domestic Trade Division of the Ministry of Commerce, the edible oil market was relatively stable from 2014 to June 2020. Since June, 2020, the international market has been experiencing an unusual upward trend.SM Nazer Hossain, Vice-President of the Consumers Association of Bangladesh, told the Daily Observer, the market is not going to be affected immediately if prices rise in the international market. It takes a month or two. On the other hand, if the price goes down, it does not go down immediately. Therefore, more traders should be given the opportunity to import edible oil to increase competition in the market.Bangladesh imports 2.2 to 2.6 million tonnes of edible oil a year, including 0.7 to 0.8 million tonnes of soybean oil and 1.4 to 1.6 million tonnes of palm oil.Meanwhile, prices of other essential commodtites are also on the rise in the city markets.While visiting different kitchen markets in the capital this correspondent found that after Eid-ul-Fitre onion prices were slightly higher in the capital market last week. But that has changed this week. Onions are being sold at Tk 40 per kg in the market. Cyclone Yaas hit the southwest of the country slightly. But it did not have much effect in the market. Eggplant is being sold at Tk 40 to Tk 50 per kg, okra (ladies finger) Tk 40 per kg. The price of cauliflower and cabbage has gone up a bit since the end of the season, each selling at Tk 40 to Tk 50 per piece. Barbati (long beans) is being sold at Tk 70 to Tk 80, carrots at Tk 60 to Tk 70, tomatoes at Tk 40 to Tk 50 per kg.The price of broiler chicken has gone up in the market. So far broilers have been sold at Tk 130 to Tk 135 per kg but now they are being sold at Tk 140 to Tk 150. However, the price of farm chicken eggs has remained unchanged. Each hali (two pairs) is being sold at Tk 32. Besides, beef is being sold at Tk 600 per kg and mutton at Tk 800 per kg.