Tuesday, 1 June, 2021
Six Sylhet markets closed for fear of quake

Published : Tuesday, 1 June, 2021 at 12:00 AM

Sylhet City Corporation shut six markets for 10 days in the city from Monday morning to avoid risks as several quakes hit the district on Saturday and Sunday.
Buyers were seen returning from the market gates being unaware of the SCC decision which they took on Sunday afternoon.
However, shop owners and staff, who are already hit hard by the Covid-19 pandemic, expressed their disappointment and demanded reopening of these markets within seven days.
 The closed markets are Madhuban Super Market, Mitali Mansion, Raza Mansion, and City Super Market,Surma Market and Somobay Bhaban Market.
All of them were on a list of risky buildings.
 Besides, another shop namely Gents Gallery in Zindabazar area of the city was also closed since Monday morning for the same reason.
 
Five successive earthquakes jolted Sylhet on Saturday and another on Sunday.
 
The first quake hit at 10.37 am, followed by tremors at 10.51 am,11.30 am, 11.34 am and 2.00 pm on Saturday, officials said.
 
Besides, another tremor was fled early Sunday morning.
 
Fortunately, there were no reports of any casualty or damage to property.
 
END/UNB/MM/FH


