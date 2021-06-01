BSRM blamed for scarcity of water in Mirsarai

CHATTOGRAM, May 30: A section of residents of Mirsarai Upazila in Chattogram have blamed the Bangladesh Steel Re-rolling Mills (BSRM) for scarcity of water in the locality.

They have already organised human chain and other programmes against BSRM Industry.

They alleged that the BSRM authorities had been lifting underground water by using several deep tube-wells for a long time.

As a result, the entire locality is suffering from acute shortage of water.

BSRM authorities, however, put the blame on other manufacturing industries like carpet industry, pipe mill, ice factory, rice mill, bakery and brick field.

BSRM management further alleged that some local authorities are conspiring to blame only BSRM while BSRM is trying their level best to make liaison with several government agencies like Water

Development Board and Bangladesh Railway to establish a pipeline from Feni river to the factory for collecting water through water voucher.

The contract with Water Development Board is finalized but as for the pipeline connection BSRM needs another contract with BD Railway which is also under process, it said.





