Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 1 June, 2021, 4:24 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Miscellaneous

BSRM blamed for scarcity of water in Mirsarai

Published : Tuesday, 1 June, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 25
Staff Correspondent

CHATTOGRAM, May 30: A section of residents of Mirsarai Upazila in Chattogram have blamed the Bangladesh Steel Re-rolling Mills (BSRM) for scarcity of water in the locality.
They have already organised human chain and other programmes against BSRM Industry.
They alleged that the BSRM authorities had been lifting underground water by using several deep tube-wells for a long time.
As a result, the entire locality is suffering from acute shortage of water.
BSRM authorities, however, put the blame on other manufacturing industries like carpet industry, pipe mill, ice factory, rice mill, bakery and brick field.
BSRM management further alleged that some local authorities are conspiring to blame only BSRM while BSRM is trying their level best to make liaison with several government agencies like Water
Development Board and Bangladesh Railway to establish a pipeline from Feni river to the factory for collecting water through water voucher.
The contract with Water Development Board is finalized but as for the pipeline connection BSRM needs another contract with BD Railway which is also under process, it said.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Six Sylhet markets closed for fear of quake
BSRM blamed for scarcity of water in Mirsarai
Remove barriers to sending Khaleda abroad: BNP
AL wants increased allocation to ICT sector
Five students remanded
Man's truncated body parts found from three locations in city
Shop owners demand re-opening of markets
FM condoles Amb Rahim's death


Latest News
Brazil to host Copa America in June
Israel, UAE sign tax treaty to boost economic cooperation
12.4mn bank clients benefited from govt stimulus packages: BB
World Cup qualifiers: Bangladesh continue fitness training
UNHCR seeks adequate medical assistance for Rohingyas in Bhasan Char
Two killed in 'shootout' in Cox’s Bazar
HC revokes stay order on recruitment process of 54,000 teachers to private institutions
12 districts get new DCs
Auto-rickshaw driver held with stolen money in Rajshahi
Dr Sabira was murdered: Police
Most Read News
Satkhira BCL committee formed in violation of party constitution
Regional cooperation during pandemic
Books for competitive examinations
Education cadre employees demand promotion
Narayanganj District Unit BNP Convenor Advocate Taimur Alam Khandaker
Bar Council exam result published
21 more die of corona in seven districts
Imtiaz Hossain appointed Chairman of BIISS
Israel-Hamas conflict: Who achieved what?
Dangers of tobacco: Commit to Quit
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft