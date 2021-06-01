AL wants increased allocation to ICT sector

Dhaka, May 31 ( UNB)- Awami League's sub-committee on science and technology has recommended an increase in the allocation to ICT sector in the upcoming 2021-2022 national budget.

The recommendation came on Monday in a letter sent to State Minister for Information and Communication Technology Junaid Ahmad Palak from theICT sub-committee.

In the letter, Engineer Abdus Sabur, member secretary of the sub-committee said that field level government officials need to get advanced IT training to boost their capacity.

Sabur, also the secretary of science and technologyof the ruling party, said if the educated young population become proficient in advanced IT, itwill generate self-employment and earning of foreign currency through outsourcing.

"In addition, the development of the domestic software industry will accelerate the pace of achieving sustainable development in information technology if it is possible to formulate tax-exempt policies on the purchase of domestic software and increase government investment in developing start-ups," hesaid.

The committee also presented five-point recommendations for the development of the sector including the initiative to build a sustainable start-up ecosystem, and provide loans to registered outsourcers.

Sabur said Bangladesh has become a role model of development in the world today through the implementation of 'Digital Bangladesh' under the leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

He said "We are preparing ourselves to lead the world in the Fourth Industrial Revolution by building an IT-based knowledge-based society under the far-reaching plan of Sajeeb Wazed Joy, Information and Communication Technology Adviser to the Prime Minister." Bangladesh has achieved unimaginable success in the ICT sector under his leadership. He said "We want this trend to accelerate. So, it is necessary to increase the allocation in the budget for ICT sector."





