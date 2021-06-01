Five students remanded

Five more private University Students were placed on a five-day remand by a Dhaka Court on Monday in a case filed for possessing Lysergic Acid Diethylamide (LSD), a hallucinogenic drug.

Metropolitan Magistrate Md Atiqul Islam passed the order after the Sub Inspector Badrul Alamin of Khilgaon Police Station , also Investigation Officer (IO) of the case produced them before the court with a ten day remand plea for each.

Remanded private university students are Saiful Islam Saif, 20, SM Monwar Akib, 20, Nazmus Shakib, 20, Nazmul Islam, 24, and BM Sirajus Salekin, 24.

Earlier on Sunday another court sent three private university students to police custody for five days in Lysergic Acid Diethylamide (LSD) case .

Detectives suspected that the dead Dhaka University student Hafizur Rahman took, LSD and he slit his own throat on the campus on May 15.

After the DU student Hafizur death, the Detective Branch (DB) of police arrested the three from the capital's Dhanmondi and Lalmatia area on May 26 with 200 pieces of LSD blot paper.

Several teams of police arrested the five with some 2000 micrograms of LSD, ice and cannabis after raiding in Shahjahanpur, Rampura, Badda and Bhatara areas in the capital

After the May 26, the detectives made the second seizure of this health hazardous contraband item with the five arrestees based on specific information.

TheMotijheel zone DC said during the preliminary interrogation, the detainees confessed their involvement saying, "About 15 other groups, mostly university students are directly involved in doing the LSD business even through online."

"They had been involved in using and selling LSD for the past one year . . . They became addicted to online advertising and started using LSD. They themselves have been conducting their business activities online as well," he added.

First synthesized in 1938, the LSD is an extremely potent hallucinogen. It is synthetically made from lysergic acid, which is found in ergot, a fungus that grows on rye and other grains. It is so potent its doses tend to be in the microgram (mcg) range, experts say.

They said its effects, often called a "trip", can be stimulating, pleasurable, and mind-altering or it can lead to an unpleasant, sometimes terrifying experience called a "bad trip."

Police said after taking it, the thinking power of the user increases excessively. Feel oneself much stronger and goes to another world. This effect lasts for 8 to 20 hours after taking the drug.

They said LSD is produced in crystalline form and then mixed with other inactive ingredients, or diluted as a liquid for production in ingestible forms. It is odorless, colorless and has a slightly bitter taste.





