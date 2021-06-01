Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 1 June, 2021, 4:23 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Miscellaneous

LSD Case

Five students remanded

Published : Tuesday, 1 June, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 30
Court Correspondent

Five more private University Students were placed on a five-day remand by a Dhaka Court on Monday in a case filed for possessing Lysergic Acid Diethylamide (LSD), a hallucinogenic drug.
Metropolitan Magistrate Md Atiqul Islam passed the order after the Sub Inspector Badrul Alamin  of Khilgaon Police Station , also Investigation Officer (IO) of the case produced them before the court with a ten day remand plea for each.
Remanded private university students are Saiful Islam Saif, 20, SM Monwar Akib, 20, Nazmus Shakib, 20, Nazmul Islam, 24, and BM Sirajus Salekin, 24.
Earlier on Sunday another court sent three private university students to police custody for  five days in Lysergic Acid Diethylamide (LSD) case .
Detectives suspected that the dead Dhaka University student Hafizur Rahman took, LSD and he slit his own throat on the campus on May 15.
After the DU student Hafizur death, the Detective Branch (DB) of police   arrested the three from the capital's Dhanmondi and Lalmatia area on May 26 with 200 pieces of LSD blot paper.
Several teams  of police  arrested  the five with some 2000 micrograms of LSD, ice and cannabis after raiding in Shahjahanpur, Rampura, Badda and Bhatara areas in the capital
After the May 26, the detectives made the second seizure of this health hazardous contraband item with the five arrestees based on specific information.
TheMotijheel zone  DC said during the preliminary interrogation, the detainees confessed their involvement saying, "About 15 other groups, mostly university students are directly involved in doing the LSD business even through online."
"They had been involved in using and selling LSD for the past one year . . . They became addicted to online advertising and started using LSD. They themselves have been conducting their business activities online as well," he added.
First synthesized in 1938, the LSD is an extremely potent hallucinogen. It is synthetically made from lysergic acid, which is found in ergot, a fungus that grows on rye and other grains. It is so potent its doses tend to be in the microgram (mcg) range, experts say.
They said its effects, often called a "trip", can be stimulating, pleasurable, and mind-altering or it can lead to an unpleasant, sometimes terrifying experience called a "bad trip."
Police said after taking it, the thinking power of the user increases excessively. Feel oneself much stronger and goes to another world. This effect lasts for 8 to 20 hours after taking the drug.
They said LSD is produced in crystalline form and then mixed with other inactive ingredients, or diluted as a liquid for production in ingestible forms. It is odorless, colorless and has a slightly bitter taste.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Six Sylhet markets closed for fear of quake
BSRM blamed for scarcity of water in Mirsarai
Remove barriers to sending Khaleda abroad: BNP
AL wants increased allocation to ICT sector
Five students remanded
Man's truncated body parts found from three locations in city
Shop owners demand re-opening of markets
FM condoles Amb Rahim's death


Latest News
Brazil to host Copa America in June
Israel, UAE sign tax treaty to boost economic cooperation
12.4mn bank clients benefited from govt stimulus packages: BB
World Cup qualifiers: Bangladesh continue fitness training
UNHCR seeks adequate medical assistance for Rohingyas in Bhasan Char
Two killed in 'shootout' in Cox’s Bazar
HC revokes stay order on recruitment process of 54,000 teachers to private institutions
12 districts get new DCs
Auto-rickshaw driver held with stolen money in Rajshahi
Dr Sabira was murdered: Police
Most Read News
Satkhira BCL committee formed in violation of party constitution
Regional cooperation during pandemic
Books for competitive examinations
Education cadre employees demand promotion
Narayanganj District Unit BNP Convenor Advocate Taimur Alam Khandaker
Bar Council exam result published
21 more die of corona in seven districts
Imtiaz Hossain appointed Chairman of BIISS
Israel-Hamas conflict: Who achieved what?
Dangers of tobacco: Commit to Quit
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft