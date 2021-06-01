Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 1 June, 2021, 4:23 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Miscellaneous

Man's truncated body parts found from three locations in city

Published : Tuesday, 1 June, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 21
Staff Correspondent 

Police identified the person, whose body parts were recovered from three different locations in the city, as Moyna Mia, in his late thirties.
Police have found the severed head of the man from a water body adjacent to T&T ground in Wireless in Mohakhali on Monday afternoon, hours after recovering other body parts of the victim, Moyna, 38, from a different location.
Banani Police OC Nur-e-Azam confirmed the matter.
Two legs and two hands of the victim were found in a tied sack in front of Ena Bus counter at Mohakhali Bus Terminal on Monday morning, while the man's trunk was recovered from inside a drum at Amtoli under Tejgaon Police Station on Sunday night.
Police primarily suspected that the severed head and recovered legs and hands were of the same person which matches the trunk found inside a drum.  Police will confirm the victim's identity after performing DNA test, according to police.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Six Sylhet markets closed for fear of quake
BSRM blamed for scarcity of water in Mirsarai
Remove barriers to sending Khaleda abroad: BNP
AL wants increased allocation to ICT sector
Five students remanded
Man's truncated body parts found from three locations in city
Shop owners demand re-opening of markets
FM condoles Amb Rahim's death


Latest News
Brazil to host Copa America in June
Israel, UAE sign tax treaty to boost economic cooperation
12.4mn bank clients benefited from govt stimulus packages: BB
World Cup qualifiers: Bangladesh continue fitness training
UNHCR seeks adequate medical assistance for Rohingyas in Bhasan Char
Two killed in 'shootout' in Cox’s Bazar
HC revokes stay order on recruitment process of 54,000 teachers to private institutions
12 districts get new DCs
Auto-rickshaw driver held with stolen money in Rajshahi
Dr Sabira was murdered: Police
Most Read News
Satkhira BCL committee formed in violation of party constitution
Regional cooperation during pandemic
Books for competitive examinations
Education cadre employees demand promotion
Narayanganj District Unit BNP Convenor Advocate Taimur Alam Khandaker
Bar Council exam result published
21 more die of corona in seven districts
Imtiaz Hossain appointed Chairman of BIISS
Israel-Hamas conflict: Who achieved what?
Dangers of tobacco: Commit to Quit
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft