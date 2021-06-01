Man's truncated body parts found from three locations in city

Police identified the person, whose body parts were recovered from three different locations in the city, as Moyna Mia, in his late thirties.

Police have found the severed head of the man from a water body adjacent to T&T ground in Wireless in Mohakhali on Monday afternoon, hours after recovering other body parts of the victim, Moyna, 38, from a different location.

Banani Police OC Nur-e-Azam confirmed the matter.

Two legs and two hands of the victim were found in a tied sack in front of Ena Bus counter at Mohakhali Bus Terminal on Monday morning, while the man's trunk was recovered from inside a drum at Amtoli under Tejgaon Police Station on Sunday night.

Police primarily suspected that the severed head and recovered legs and hands were of the same person which matches the trunk found inside a drum. Police will confirm the victim's identity after performing DNA test, according to police.









