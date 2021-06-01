FM condoles Amb Rahim's death

Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen expressed deepest condolence and grief at the sad demise of Ambassador QAMA Rahim, the seventh Secretary General of SAARC.

"Ambassador Rahim was a distinguished Bangladeshi diplomat and I remember his contribution to our beloved motherland and in improving the SAARC process as the Secretary General," Dr Momen said.

The Foreign Minister extended his deepest sympathies to the bereaved family members and prayed for salvation of the departed soul.

He also prayed to the Almighty to grant his family members courage to bear this irreparable loss.

QAMA Rahim, a Bangladeshi diplomat who served as the seventh secretary-general of the South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation from January 11 of 2002 to February 28 of 2005, passed away on Monday, a Foreign Ministry release said.











