Tuesday, 1 June, 2021, 4:23 AM
HC stay on pvt school teacher recruitment goes

Published : Tuesday, 1 June, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 43
Staff Correspondent

The High Court (HC) on Monday lifted its earlier order that stayed the process for recruiting 54,304 teachers for private schools, colleges and madrasas across the country.
The court also directed the Non-government Teachers' Registration and Certification Authority (NTRCA) to recommend 2,500 writ petitioners as teachers to private educational institutions.
A virtual HC bench of Justice Mamnoon Rahman and Justice Khandaker Diliruzzaman passed the order while hearing on 20 contempt of court petitions filed by 2,500 qualified candidates.
The court also fixed June 30 for holding further hearing on the contempt of court petitions.
The HC withdraw its May 6 stay order after Attorney General AM Amin Uddin informed the court that the NTRCA has agreed to recommend for the appointment of the contempt of court petitioners.
Lawyers Khurshid Alam Khan, Mohammad Siddique Ullah Miah, and Mohiuddin Md Hanif appeared for the petitioners while lawyer Md Kamruzzaman also represented the NTRCA during the virtual hearing.
Following the HC order, there is no legal bar to appoint the 54, 304 teachers under the third circular of the NTRCA published on March 30, said petitioners lawyer Siddique Ullah Miah.
Earlier on May 6, the HC had stayed the process of recruiting 54,304 teachers for non-government schools, colleges, and madrasas across the country for not implementing its earlier directives.
The court also asked the NTRCA chairman to recommend in seven days to appoint the qualified candidates as teachers as per HC's directives issued on December 14 in 2017.
The HC issued separate contempt of court rules in 2019 following 20 petitions filed by the qualified candidates who passed the relevant exam of NTRCA.


