

Usraat wins ‘Honorable Mention Medal' in Int’l Philosophy Olympiad

Bangladesh has participated in this event since 2014. Every year Philosophical Society of Bangladesh and Heritage School organize the philosophy Olympiad. At national level every year two students are selected to participate in the international event.

This year Usrat Fahmida took part in the event for the second time. This time over fifty countries participated in the event in the presence of renowned American philosopher, linguist and historian Noam Chomsky who exchanged views with the participants.

Due to coronavirus pandemic this event has been organized online over the past two years.







Usrat Fahmidah, a student at Rajuk Uttara Model College, won the first ever 'Honorable Mention Medal' for Bangladesh in the 40th International Philosophy Olympiad held in Slovenia on 27-30 May.Bangladesh has participated in this event since 2014. Every year Philosophical Society of Bangladesh and Heritage School organize the philosophy Olympiad. At national level every year two students are selected to participate in the international event.This year Usrat Fahmida took part in the event for the second time. This time over fifty countries participated in the event in the presence of renowned American philosopher, linguist and historian Noam Chomsky who exchanged views with the participants.Due to coronavirus pandemic this event has been organized online over the past two years.