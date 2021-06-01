Video
City News

Mahbub reappointed envoy to China

Published : Tuesday, 1 June, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 64
Diplomatic Correspondent

The government has extended tenure of Mahbub Uz Zaman, Bangladesh ambassador to China for another year.
The public administration ministry issued a gazette notification Thursday confirming his contractual reappointment, a release said.
The previous conditions of the appointment will remain unchanged, it said.
The government extended the tenure of Mahbub with a one-year contractual appointment in August 2020 after appointing him as the Bangladesh ambassador to China in 2019.
He served as the secretary of the Asia and Pacific Wing of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.


