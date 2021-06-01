HC grants bail to BNP’s Aslam Chy

The High Court on Sunday granted bail to BNP joint general secretary Aslam Chowdhury in two separate cases on charges of sabotage filed with the Kotowali and Sahbag police station in Dhaka.

With this, Aslam has secured bail in all cases filed against him and there is no legal bar for him to walk out of jail, said his lawyer.

A virtual HC bench of Justice Jahangir Hossain and Justice Mohi Uddin Shamim granted the bail after hearing two petitions filed by Aslam Chowdhury seeking bail in the cases.

Lawyer Hasibur Rahman appeared for Aslam Chowdhury while Deputy Attorney General Dr Md Bashir Ullah represented the State during the hearing on the bail petition.

Aslam's lawyer Md Hasibur Rahman told journalists that there is no bar to release the accused from the jail following the HC bail.

On May 15 in 2016, Aslam was picked up from the capital's Khilkhet area over the alleged plot with Israel to topple Bangladesh government. After 11 days, police sued for the alleged sedition against him.

Later, he was also shown arrested in several arson and check dishonour cases filed during BNP-led 20-party alliance's anti-government agitation last year.





