Call for halt to tobacco use, cultivation

Speakers in an online discussion on World No Tobacco Day have called for restricting the sale and cultivation of tobacco products and taking tobacco beyond the reach of the people.

They made this comment on the occasion of World No Tobacco Day titled 'Building a Tobacco Free City in Corona Pandemic with the Low Income People of the City" jointly organished by Poribesh Bachao Andolan and Bangladesh Resource Centre for Indigenous Knowledge ( BARCIK) on Monday.

The event was chaired by Md. Abdus Sobhan, General Secretary of POBA while moderated by Md Shahidul Islam, Regional Coordinator of Barcik.

Dr Roman Haque, a teacher of Dhaka University, Mohamad Lutfar Rahman, Deputy Director of the Department of Narcotics Control, Saifuddin Ahmed, Coordinator of the Anti-Tobacco Alliance, Pavel Partha, Director of Barcik, Ferdous Ahmed Ujjal, Project Manager of Barcik Shahadat Hossain Badal from Manikganj, Hosne Ara Begum Rafeza, chairperson of Basi-Basi Rights Protection Committee, Sudipta Karmakar and others. Barcik Coordinator Md Jahangir Alam presented the concept paper at the beginning of the programme.

Speakers at the conference said, they can see again how harmful drugs are in this current epidemic. Many current studies show that the number of deaths from Corona is much higher among those who take drugs. So we have no choice but to build a drug- free society.

Every year, day after day, World No Tobacco Day is observed to stop the use of tobacco products. But research shows that the use of tobacco products is increasing every year. Many blame this on a lack of public awareness and effective action. The speakers further said that tobacco is destroying public health, environment and biodiversity.

Dhaka University teacher Roman Haque said the tax on tobacco should be increased through a specific tax structure and the price of tobacco should be increased beyond the purchasing power of the people. And we need to take awareness programs to rid the youth of tobacco.

Engineer Abdus Sobhan said that selling tobacco products in an open space should be stopped and sold in specific places.

We have to impose more taxes and make proper use of the law. Saifuddin Ahmed, coordinator of the Anti-Tobacco Alliance, said the government's anti-tobacco laws need to be amended to make them more up-to-date.







