RAB arrests ASI on charge of Yaba trading in Demra

Rapid Action Battalion (Rab) members have detained an Assistant sub-inspector (ASI) of police on charge of Yaba trading at Siddhirganj upazila in Narayanganj district.

Detained Shah Mohammad Imam Uddin is posted at Demra Police Station of Dhaka Metropolitan Police.

Rab-10 also filed a case with Siddhirganj Police Station in this connection on Sunday morning.

According to the case statement, Rab detained one Nasir along with 190 pieces of Yaba tablet from Nimaikashari Bagmara area on Saturday afternoon.









