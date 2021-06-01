Initiatives to curb C-19 infection rate

Dear Sir

The Indian type of corona can spread like wildfire. This warning is not just for India, but for the whole of South Asia. In Bangladesh, on the one hand, the rate of C-19 infection and death is decreasing. On the other hand, Indian variants are being found somewhere. Along with the government, everyone has to deal with this situation in their own interest.



There is a fear of a third wave, the future of Corona is uncertain, a new virus or epidemic may come. In order to protect life, livelihood and economy, effective policy has to be adopted. India is currently the center of corona infection in the world. The Indian type of corona is being largely blamed for the outbreak of the infection in India. The World Health Organization (WHO) has identified the Indian type of corona as a cause for concern. A social movement must be formed to prevent corona. The vaccine crisis needs to be addressed. This crisis is global. About 100 countries, including developed countries, have not yet received any vaccine.



Bangladesh government has signed treaties with Russia and China so that will local pharmaceutical companies can manufacture their vaccines. We hope Bangladesh will soon produce the vaccines.



Ashikujaman Syed,

Research Assistant, Center for Research Innovation and Development (CRID), Bangladesh