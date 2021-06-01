

Facts and myths about black, white, and yellow fungus



As a neighbouring country, Bangladesh is closely monitoring the consequences of fungal infection in India. Presently, 3 cases of black fungus have been diagnosed at the BIRDEM hospital, Bangladesh. The first case was detected on 8 May 2021. Among them, one person has expired on 25 May 2021. Though, the occurrence of black fungus is very minimal but, the panic is mammoth.



The Health Ministry of Bangladesh says "no need to panic over black fungus". Comparing the situation of India, it is too early to predict how severe the consequence of fungal infection would be destined in Bangladesh. One of the biggest misconceptions is the misnomer of three fungi (black, white, and yellow). This article states the facts and myths of black, white and yellow fungi.



Black fungus

The genus Mucor- lives everywhere in the environment. Mucor belongs to the class Mucormycetes and Phylum Mucoromycota. This fungus is popularly known as black fungus causing mucormycosis. Other fungal genera such as Rhizopus, Mucor, and Lichtheimia are also causes mucormycosis. These fungi are also recognized as moulds that live in the air, plants, debris, dead materials, manures, woods. We can find moulds everywhere; in other words, we are actually living with moulds. It is not possible to completely eradicate them rather, we should maintain personal hygiene and follow safety guidelines to avoid mould contamination. The first case of this disease in human being was reported in 1885.



Before the current outbreak of black fungus in India, possibly no scientific reports published on 'black fungus' linked to mucormycosis. Rather, Mucor, Rhizopus, Lichtheimia and other related genera are responsible for mucormycosis. The thallus (fungal body) of these fungi are hyaline (non-pigmented)--the fungus itself has no colour. The question is "Why they are at present called black fungus"? The source is unsure but the symptom of mucormycosis is discolouration of the skin. Because the mould fungus decreases the blood supply thus, the infected area becomes black. Possibly, this is the reason for giving the name as 'black fungus'. Dr Randeep Guleria, the director of All India Institute of Medical Science (AIIMS) opined the name of black fungus as a misnomer.



The name 'black fungus' is currently used as a common name for the fungi Mucor, Rhizopus, Lichtheimia. As many experts already argued with the name 'black fungus' therefore, it is the right time to undertake a scientific meeting to reach a consensus for the naming of this fungus. In that case, the escalating tension on black fungus could be reduced at a clear margin.



White fungus

On 25 May 2021, aspergillosis in COVID-19 patients was reported India. The causal agent of aspergillosis is yet to be resolved. According to Dr Shalaka Dighe, the causal agent of white fungus is the species under genus Aspergillus. But infectious diseases specialist Dr Ishwar Gilada stated Candida causing candidiasis as white fungus.



Similar to Mucormycetes (black fungus), these white fungi are living both indoors and outdoors. These fungi could freely move through the air. Therefore, it is usual that every time we inhale spores of Aspergillus but due to the innate immunity of humans, no infection or symptoms generally observe in human bodies. Meanwhile, post-covid patients lose their immunity. Therefore, they are prone to infection by Aspergillus or Candida. Likewise, other immune suppressed patients such as diabetes, heart, cancer, TB, organ transplanted, kidney, and HIV patients are very susceptible to attack by any air-borne pathogens. The genus of the Aspergillus is both invasive and non-invasive opportunistic pathogens. The invasive Aspergillus has been reported since 1953 as an opportunistic pathogen.



The naming of 'white fungus' is debatable. Some of the experts opined the name 'white fungus' as a misnomer. The possible reason for naming 'white fungus' may be due to the presence of white patches (lesions) on patients' tongues, inner cheeks, and palates by Candidiasis.



Yellow fungus

The causal agent of yellow fungus is Chrysosporium--an anamorph of Nannizziopsisguarroi [Phylum Ascomycota]. These fungi cause dermatophyte--which shows symptoms such as yellow to brown crusty lesions of single scales which extend to the skin areas. Due to the yellow appearance of the symptom on reptile skin, this fungus has named as "yellow fungus". Some studies described this pathogen as an obligate pathogen--it cannot survive without a living host however, other studies labelled it as an opportunistic/saprophytic (living in soil, manure, dirt, or waste materials). Some studies argued that N guarroi has pathogenic potential and contagious risks--infecting other animals.



A recent article on Nannizziopsis published in the Nature Journal "Scientific Reports" by Peterson et al. (2020) mentioned that "Members of the genus Nannizziopsis are emerging fungal pathogens of reptiles that have been documented as the cause of fatal mycoses in a wide range of reptiles". Since the late 1990's the member of the genera Nannizziopsis(CANV complex) causing severe mycoses in reptiles in the USA, Canada, Europe, and Australia. Meanwhile, human occurrence of yellow fungus by the species N. vriesii (anamorph Chrysosporium) is very rare. One such example was in Nigeria in an HIV patient in 2004. Very recent occurrence of yellow fungus in the human body diagnosed in India by the complex of Chrysosporium raised global attention.



However, the symptomatic appearance of this fungus in the host is yellow. Therefore, the naming of yellow fungus may be derived.



The molecular studies of the recent occurrence of yellow fungus in human bodies could prove whether the causal agent is derived from the reptiles or other hosts.



In brief, the second wave of COVID-19 in India and Bangladesh is very severe than the first wave. Therefore, the post-covid patients are large in number. The post-covid patients are regarded as immunosuppressed patients because they have been treated with immunosuppressive drugs. The prevalence of fungal infection causes the covid-recovered patients more vulnerable. The infection nature of both virus and fungi are completely different. The prophylactic measures of both virus and fungi are also different. Moulds are so widely present in the environment that complete eradication of them is almost impossible. Therefore, future plan should include both avoidance and protection--as the disease management strategies.



We strongly believe that government will take all possible measures against the occurrence of fungal infection in Bangladesh.

Md Abdullahil Baki Bhuiyan, Associate Professor, Department of Plant Pathology, BSMRAU, Gazipur







