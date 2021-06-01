

Losses of Israel and concerns for future



The clash between the Israel and the Palestine is mostly influenced by the religious factors as it is often labelled as the fight between the Jews and the Muslims. Both the Jews and the Muslims along with the Christians are 'Ahle Kitabi', meaning guided by holy books. The Jews follow Moses or Prophet Musa (As), the Christians follow Jesus Christ or Isa (As) and the Muslims follow the last Prophet, Hazrat Muhammad (Sm).



The Jews mostly originated from the Arab tribe Bani Isra'il, who were the followers of Musa (As). Once Musa (As) went to fight a war along with his followers from Bani Isra'il tribe. But at a point, a group of his followers refused to accompany him in the war and asked him to fight the war with the help of his creator Allah. The place of this revolt was known as 'Maidan-E-T'ih'. The Jews often challenged Musa (As) to test his relationship with Allah.



Hence, Allah then though kept them bound inside 'Maidan-E-T'ih' for forty years, sent them divine foods and drinks. It is said that, this is the only blessed group which received divine food from Allah. Musa (As) often felt sad and offended with the challenges thrown by his followers but that was the characteristics of the Jews.



When Hazrat Muhammad (Sm) received the holy book Quran, the last and for all divine 'kitab', he called everyone to follow the teachings of Quran. Many Jews scholars then tested his claim of being the last prophet, which they knew previously. After passing through different challenges, Hazrat Muhammad (Sm) was able to bring many Jews under the umbrella of Islam. But few kept following 'Taurat', the holy book bestowed upon Musa (As).



From the history, we can learn that, the Arab Jews were mostly intellectual and intelligent. Even the Arab Muslims used to visit them for good advice. A relation of harmony was in place until Theodore Herzl, a Zionist leader, in 1902 proposed for a separate country for the Jews in Israel, which led the Jews to become more dependent on their arms and use of forces throughout the last century. Israel is slowly turning into a hostile nation and their degradation is not only hurting them as a nation but also as a religion. Even their Western allies will not be able to protect their superiority if they continue on this path in the future.



After World War I, Mandate for Palestine was assigned to the British by the League of Nations in 1920 to establish a Jewish Nation called Israel in Palestine. After the World War II, the United Nations adopted the Partition Plan for Palestine. The resolution recommended the creation of independent Arab and Jewish States and a Special International Regime for the city of Jerusalem. But this resolution is still not implemented properly and both Israel and Palestine remain subject to recognition from different states. Hostility among the Israeli Jews and the Palestinian Muslims remain a common event since then. Israel had used excessive forces to claim lands, torture the Palestinians and severely damaging human rights during the last few decades.



The recent 11-day offensive by Israeli military on the Gaza Strip, which began on May 10, killed at least 254 Palestinians, including 66 children and wounded more than 1,900 people. On the other hand only 12 people, including three foreign workers and two children were killed in Israel by Hamas rocket attacks and other armed groups during the same period. Nearly 17,000 residential and commercial units were damaged or destroyed in Gaza.



The fighting broke out after the threat of forced expulsion of Palestinian families in the neighbourhood of Sheikh Jarrah. Led to widespread protests, which drew a severe Israeli crackdown and raids on Al-Aqsa Mosque, which is considered the third-holiest site in Islam. Palestinian factions in Gaza, including Hamas, fired rockets into Israel in response. Israel launched a military offensive on Gaza.



The Western Countries especially the US is using both Israel and other Arab countries to sell weapons. During this recent brutal attack by Israel, the US President Joe Biden approved the potential sale of $735 million in precision-guided weapons to Israel. He even supported the brutality of Israel. The United States remains the world's biggest exporter of major arms and countries across the Middle East are importing weapons at record highs.



Around 47% of US arms exports during 2016 to 2020 went to the Middle East including Israel. US arms exports to Israel rose by 335%, Qatar by 208% and Saudi Arabia by 175% during this period. Hence, the hostilities in the Middle East bring a fortune for the US. But Israel may lose a lot. Like; the upcoming UN Human Rights Council investigation can create a lot of concern for them.



By a vote of 24 states in favour, nine against, with 14 abstentions, the 47-member forum adopted a resolution on May 27 brought by the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) and the Palestinian delegation to the United Nations. The resolution calls for the creation of a permanent Commission of Inquiry to monitor and report on rights violations in Israel, Gaza, the occupied West Bank and East Jerusalem. The Commission is also to investigate all underlying root causes of recurrent tensions, instability and protraction of conflict including discrimination and repression. Israel said it would not cooperate with the probe. The Palestinian Authority including Hamas welcomed the resolution while The United States as usual said that it deeply regretted the decision.



One major loss that Israel incurred during the recent 11-day war is the support of people all around the world. In 1971, during the liberation war of Bangladesh, few countries like the USA opposed Bangladesh administratively but the people of the US were in favour of Bangladesh's independence and ultimately Bangladesh achieved independence. This time, though few ally countries' administrations were in favour of Israel, even the people of those ally countries as well as many Orthodox Jews stood for Palestine's freedom - a great moral loss for Israel.



Israel has a population of 9.3 million with an area of 22,072 square kilometre. The total Jews population of the world is only 0.2%. On the other hand, the Arab world has 22 states with a total population of 423 million with a total area of 13,132,327 square kilometre. Moreover, the Muslims comprise the second largest religious group of the world. Hence, Israel should not depend on the forces a lot to establish their state as repeated provocation of Israel can unite the Arab World.



Many Muslim majority countries including Bangladesh do not recognize Israel. But Israel is operating as a nation for decades. The UN and OIC have been demanding that Israel must withdraw from its illegally occupied territory of Palestine honouring the internationally recognised pre 1967 border. Muslims must be allowed to visit the Al-Aqsa Mosque freely.



The Israel-Palestine conflict will create more concerns for the whole world and humanity in the near future. It is time for the Arab World to think whether they want to remain the arms dumping zone of the Western world. On the other hand, Israel should think after World War I and II, whether they want to be a source or part of World War III. We believe, with good intent and real learnings of Islam and Jewism, peace and humanity will always prevail and the whole world is hoping for that truce--the 'Two State' policy.

The writer is Chief Editor of Mohammadi News Agency (MNA), Editor of Kishore Bangla and Chief Patron of BangabandhuShishu Kishore Mela

