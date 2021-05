KAPTAI, RANGAMATI, May 31: Syed Ismail Hossain Nizami, advisor of the district unit of BNP and former chairman of No. 4 Union Parishad in Kaptai Upazila, died at around 11am on Saturday. He was 70.

He had been suffering from cancer for long.

He left wife, one son, two daughters, a host of relatives and many well-wishers behind to mourn his death.