Youth dies from taking excessive liquor in Sirajganj

SIRAJGANJ, May 31: A young man died after consuming excessive alcohol in Tarash Upazila of the district on Saturday night.

Deceased Shariful Islam, 28, son of Haqim, a resident of Gonta Village under Talam Union in the upazila.

Talam Union Parishad (UP) Chairman Abbas-uz-Zaman said Shariful along with his three friends drank alcohol at Gonta Bazar at around 11pm, Due to excessive drinking, they fell sick.

Later, Shariful died after taking him to his house, the UP chairman added.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Sirajganj General Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

Officer-in-Charge of Tarash Police Station Md Fazle Ashiq confirmed the incident, adding that an unnatural death case was filed in this connection.





