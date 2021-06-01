Madrasa boy electrocuted in Bogura

BOGURA, May 31: A madrasa boy was electrocuted in Shibganj Upazila of the district on Saturday evening.

Deceased Tanzil Alam, 14, was the son of Abu Taher, a resident of Gokarna Chandair Village under Moydanhatta Union. He was a sixth grader at Sharif Kha Dakhil Madrasa.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Shibganj Police Station Sirajul Islam said Tanzil came in contact with a live electric wire at home at around 7:30pm, which left him dead on the spot.

Being informed, police recovered the body and handed it over to the deceased's family members without autopsy, the OC added.







