Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 1 June, 2021, 4:21 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

Madrasa boy electrocuted in Bogura

Published : Tuesday, 1 June, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 56
Our Correspondent

BOGURA, May 31: A madrasa boy was electrocuted in Shibganj Upazila of the district on Saturday evening.
Deceased Tanzil Alam, 14, was the son of Abu Taher, a resident of Gokarna Chandair Village under Moydanhatta Union. He was a sixth grader at Sharif Kha Dakhil Madrasa.
Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Shibganj Police Station Sirajul Islam said Tanzil came in contact with a live electric wire at home at around 7:30pm, which left him dead on the spot.
Being informed, police recovered the body and handed it over to the deceased's family members without autopsy, the OC added.





« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Obituary
Youth dies from taking excessive liquor in Sirajganj
Madrasa boy electrocuted in Bogura
Committee formed to inquire into intellectual property theft in PSTU
Thrust on building tobacco-free world
Eleven more people die of coronavirus
Teachers and employees of 138 different educational institutions formed a human chain
Lightning kills three in two districts  


Latest News
Brazil to host Copa America in June
Israel, UAE sign tax treaty to boost economic cooperation
12.4mn bank clients benefited from govt stimulus packages: BB
World Cup qualifiers: Bangladesh continue fitness training
UNHCR seeks adequate medical assistance for Rohingyas in Bhasan Char
Two killed in 'shootout' in Cox’s Bazar
HC revokes stay order on recruitment process of 54,000 teachers to private institutions
12 districts get new DCs
Auto-rickshaw driver held with stolen money in Rajshahi
Dr Sabira was murdered: Police
Most Read News
Satkhira BCL committee formed in violation of party constitution
Regional cooperation during pandemic
Books for competitive examinations
Education cadre employees demand promotion
Narayanganj District Unit BNP Convenor Advocate Taimur Alam Khandaker
Bar Council exam result published
21 more die of corona in seven districts
Imtiaz Hossain appointed Chairman of BIISS
Israel-Hamas conflict: Who achieved what?
Dangers of tobacco: Commit to Quit
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft