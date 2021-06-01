Committee formed to inquire into intellectual property theft in PSTU

PABNA, May 31: A three-member committee has been formed to investigate intellectual property theft in Pabna Science and Technology University (PSTU). The committee was formed by the authorities of PSTU against two assistant professors- Awal Kabir, assistant professor of Department of Social Work, and Yahya Bepari, assistant professor of Department of Economics.

Professor at the Faculty of Education, Monas University-Australia, Rakib Chowdhury and Professor Mahbub Sarkar have accused the duo of plagiarism in a research article published recently in an education journal in the US.

Director of Public Relations at the PSTU Farooq Hossain Chowdhury confirmed the matter on Sunday.

Professor Dr Mohammad Shahadat Hossain of Department of Computer Science and Engineering at Chittagong University (CU) is the convenor of the committee. Two other members are Professor Mohammad Helal Uddin of Applied and Environmental Chemistry Department at the CU, and Professor M Shamim Kaiser of the Department of Information Technology at Jahangirnagar University.

PR director said, Professor Dr Rakib Chowdhury of the Faculty of Education, Monas University-Australia, and Professor Mahbub Sarkar have accused the two teachers of plagiarism. Following their accusation, the inquiry committee has been formed at a meeting of the Academic Council.

The committee has been asked to submit a report within the next 15 working days. The decision was taken at a meeting of the Plagiarism Checker Web Service Purchase Committee, which was held on virtual platform on Sunday.











