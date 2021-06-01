Video
World No Tobacco Day Observed

Thrust on building tobacco-free world

Published : Tuesday, 1 June, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 57
Our Correspondents

Bagha Upazila administration in Rajshahi brought out a rally in the town on Monday to mark the World No Tobacco Day. photo: observer

World No Tobacco Day was observed in different districts of the country including Pirojpur, Natore, Rajshahi, Naogaon and Sunamganj, on Monday with the slogan 'Tobacco breaks your Heart'.
In the discussion meetings held in different places, speakers highlighted harmful sides of tobacco use and suggested preventive measures for building a tobacco-free world.
PIROJPUR: To mark the day, district administration organised different programmes in association with the national tobacco control cell of Health Services Division under the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.
A discussion meeting was held in the conference room of the Deputy Commissioner (DC) office in the morning.
DC Abu Ali Md. Shazzad Hossain addressed the meeting as chief guest. It was chaired by Additional Deputy Magistrate (Administration) Munira Parvin.
Among others, Civil Surgeon Dr. Md. Hassanat Yousuf  Zaki, Deputy Director of the Islamic foundation AKM Saduddin, and Journalist Goutom Chowdhury spoke.   
Speakers said, a much more awareness campaign is needed for common people to contain tobacco and smoking. They mentioned, most of the major diseases are related to tobacco such as high blood pressure, stroke, heart disease, and cancer.
BAGATIPARA, NATORE: To mark the day, Bagatipara Upazila in the district brought out a colourful rally.
The rally started from the upazila Parishad premises and paraded main roads in the town. Later, a discussion meeting was held in Boral conference room.
Upazila Chairman Ahidul Islam Gakul attended the meeting as chief guest while Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) Priyanka Debi Pal presided over it.
Among others, Vice-Chairman Abdul Hadi, Upazila Health and Family Planning Officer (UHFPO) Dr. Ratan Kumar Saha, and Upazila Livestock Officer Hossain Md Rakibul Islam spoke.
BAGHA, RAJSHAHI: A colourful rally was brought out in Bagha Upazila of the district at 10am. The rally paraded key roads in the upazila.
Later, a discussion meeting was held, organised by the upazila administration. It was addressed by Upazila Chairman Advocate Layeb Uddin Lavlu as chief guest while UNO Papiya Sultana presided over the programme. Among others, Upazila Health Complex's Dr. Rased Ahmed, Upazila Parishad Vice-Chairmen Mokaddes Ali and Rizia Aziz Sarmar also spoke.
Speakers mentioned, it is obvious to refrain from what harms health. They added, tobacco is the main factor for respiratory and heart problems; tobacco use increases risk of heart disease as well as stroke.
They also stressed a wide public awareness about prevention of tobacco and smoking.
MANDA, NAOGAON: On the occasion, a discussion meeting was held in Manda Upazila of the district. It was organised by the upazila administration in the conference room of the upazila Parishad at 10:30am.
Presided over by UNO Abdul Hamid, the meeting was attended by Upazila Chairman Emdadul Haq Molla as chief guest.
JAGANNATHPUR, SUNAMGANJ: On the occasion, a rally was bought out in Jagannathpur Upazila of the district at noon.
The rally organised by the upazila administration, starting from the Upazila Parishad premises, paraded main roads in the town.
It was participated, among others, by UNO Mehedi Hasan, UHFPO Dr. Madhu Sudhan Dhar, Upazila Engineer Golam Sarwar, and Upazila Social Welfare Officer Billal Hossain.


« PreviousNext »

