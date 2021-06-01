Eleven more people die of coronavirus

Eleven more people have died of coronavirus in different districts including Rajshahi and Noakhali in three days.

RAJSHAHI: Eight more people died of the virus in the division on Sunday.

With this, the total fatality cases from the virus rose to 558 here.

Meanwhile, 300 more people have contracted the virus in the last 24 hours, taking the total virus cases to 35,475 in the division.

A press release from the Rajshahi Divisional Health Department confirmed the information on Monday.

The press release said the highest 313 patients have, so far, died in Bogura and the second highest 86 people died in Rajshahi.

Apart from this, 37 people died in Chapainawabganj, 40 in Naogaon, 24 in Natore, 12 in Joypurhat, 24 in Sirajganj and 22 in Pabna districts.

Among the total infected, 31,470 people have, so far, been recovered from the virus till Monday morning while 3,889 are now undergoing treatment at different designated hospitals in the division.

NOAKHALI: Three more people of Sadar, Begumganj and Senbag upazilas in the district died of the virus in three days.

Two more people died of coronavirus in the district in the last 24 hours.

With this, the total fatality cases from the virus rose to 121 in the district.

Noakhali Civil Surgeon Dr Masum Iftekhar confirmed the information on Monday.

He said of the newly deceased, one was resident of Sadar and another from Begumganj upazilas.

Meanwhile, 101 more people have contracted the virus in the last 24 hours, taking the total virus cases to 8,536 in the district.

Of the newly infected people, 61 are in Sadar, 12 in Begumganj, nine in Companiganj, seven in Chatkhil, six in Senbag, four in Sonaimuri, and one in Shubarnachar and Kabirhat upazilas each.

A total of 31 patients are now admitted to Covid Hospital while 12 being kept in isolation.

Earlier, a Bahrain expatriate from Senbag Upazila of the district died of coronavirus on Friday night.

Deceased Md Abu Zaher, 33, was the son of Abdul Baten of Khajuria Sarderpara Village under Kesharpar Union. The deceased's family sources said Abu Zaher had been suffering with the virus symptoms for a week.

However, he died at his room in Bahrain at around 11pm. Being informed, Bahrain police recovered the body.









