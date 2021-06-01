Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 1 June, 2021, 4:21 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

Eleven more people die of coronavirus

Published : Tuesday, 1 June, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 51
Our Correspondents

Eleven more people have died of coronavirus in different districts including Rajshahi and Noakhali in three days.
RAJSHAHI: Eight more people died of the virus in the division on Sunday.
With this, the total fatality cases from the virus rose to 558 here.
Meanwhile, 300 more people have contracted the virus in the last 24 hours, taking the total virus cases to 35,475 in the division.
A press release from the Rajshahi Divisional Health Department confirmed the information on Monday.
The press release said the highest 313 patients have, so far, died in Bogura and the second highest 86 people died in Rajshahi.
Apart from this, 37 people died in Chapainawabganj, 40 in Naogaon, 24 in Natore, 12 in Joypurhat, 24 in Sirajganj and 22 in Pabna districts.
Among the total infected, 31,470 people have, so far, been recovered from the virus till Monday morning while 3,889 are now undergoing treatment at different designated hospitals in the division.
NOAKHALI: Three more people of Sadar, Begumganj and Senbag upazilas in the district died of the virus in three days.
Two more people died of coronavirus in the district in the last 24 hours.
With this, the total fatality cases from the virus rose to 121 in the district.
Noakhali Civil Surgeon Dr Masum Iftekhar confirmed the information on Monday.
He said of the newly deceased, one was resident of Sadar and another from Begumganj upazilas.
Meanwhile, 101 more people have contracted the virus in the last 24 hours, taking the total virus cases to 8,536 in the district.
Of the newly infected people, 61 are in Sadar, 12 in Begumganj, nine in Companiganj, seven in Chatkhil, six in Senbag, four in Sonaimuri, and one in Shubarnachar and Kabirhat upazilas each.
A total of 31 patients are now admitted to Covid Hospital while 12 being kept in isolation.   
Earlier, a Bahrain expatriate from Senbag Upazila of the district died of coronavirus on Friday night.
Deceased Md Abu Zaher, 33, was the son of Abdul Baten of Khajuria Sarderpara Village under Kesharpar Union.  The deceased's family sources said Abu Zaher had been suffering with the virus symptoms for a week.
However, he died at his room in Bahrain at around 11pm. Being informed, Bahrain police recovered the body.






« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Obituary
Youth dies from taking excessive liquor in Sirajganj
Madrasa boy electrocuted in Bogura
Committee formed to inquire into intellectual property theft in PSTU
Thrust on building tobacco-free world
Eleven more people die of coronavirus
Teachers and employees of 138 different educational institutions formed a human chain
Lightning kills three in two districts  


Latest News
Brazil to host Copa America in June
Israel, UAE sign tax treaty to boost economic cooperation
12.4mn bank clients benefited from govt stimulus packages: BB
World Cup qualifiers: Bangladesh continue fitness training
UNHCR seeks adequate medical assistance for Rohingyas in Bhasan Char
Two killed in 'shootout' in Cox’s Bazar
HC revokes stay order on recruitment process of 54,000 teachers to private institutions
12 districts get new DCs
Auto-rickshaw driver held with stolen money in Rajshahi
Dr Sabira was murdered: Police
Most Read News
Satkhira BCL committee formed in violation of party constitution
Regional cooperation during pandemic
Books for competitive examinations
Education cadre employees demand promotion
Narayanganj District Unit BNP Convenor Advocate Taimur Alam Khandaker
Bar Council exam result published
21 more die of corona in seven districts
Imtiaz Hossain appointed Chairman of BIISS
Israel-Hamas conflict: Who achieved what?
Dangers of tobacco: Commit to Quit
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft