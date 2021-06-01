Lightning kills three in two districts  

Three people were killed and three others injured by lightning strikes in separate incidents in two districts- Sirajganj and Natore, on Sunday.

SIRAJGANJ: Two people were killed by lightning strike in Shahjadpur Upazila of the district on Sunday.

The deceased were identified as Sohel Rana, 42, son of Nazrul Islam, a resident of Bajrobala Ledurpara, and Zahidul Islam, 27, son of Alam Mia of Shahjadpur Municipality.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Shahjadpur Police Station Shahid Mahmud Khan said a group of people were working at a paddy field in the afternoon.

When the rain started they took shelter at an irrigation pump house. At one stage, thunderbolt struck them, leaving two of them dead on the spot, the OC added.

Shahjadpur Upazila Nirbahi Officer Shah Mohammad Shamsuzzoha said Tk 20,000 will be provided to the families of the deceased.

NATORE: A man was killed and three others were injured by lightning strike in Singra Upazila of the district on Sunday.

The deceased was identified as Jalal Uddin, 36, son of Tara Mandol, a resident of Parera Village under Chowgram Union in the upazila. The injured persons are Ariful Islam, Yeasin Ali and Mokbul Hossain, residents of the area.

Local Union Parishad (UP) Chairman Jahidul Islam Bhola said thunderbolt struck them in Paruharpara Village while they were going for a pump line work, leaving Jalal dead on the spot and three others injured.

The injured were taken to a local hospital, the UP chairman added.







