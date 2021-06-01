Video
Home Countryside

Five minors drown in three districts

Published : Tuesday, 1 June, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 53
Our Correspondents

Five minor children including three cousins drowned in separate incidents in three districts- Kurigram, Joypurhat and Patuakhali, in two days.
BHURUNGAMARI, KURIGRAM: Three minor girls drowned in the Sangkosh River in Bhurungamari Upazila of the district on Sunday afternoon.
The deceased were identified as Sefali, 5, daughter of Apu Mia, Saida, 5, daughter of Saddam Hossain, and Jasmine, 5, daughter of Jahurul Islam, residents of Baldia Village in the upazila. They are the cousins in relation.
One resident of the village Abdul Malek said they went to take bath in the Sangkosh River in the afternoon where they drowned.
Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Kachakata Police Station (PS) Mahabub Alam confirmed the incident.
JOYPURHAT: A minor girl drowned in a pond in Sadar Upazila of the district on Saturday afternoon.
The deceased was identified as Maisha, 5, daughter of Ripon Hossain, a resident of Dargatalahat Village in the upazila.
Joypurhat Sadar PS OC AKM Alamgir Jahan said Maisha fell in a pond nearby the house in the area in the afternoon while her family members were unaware of it.
Later, the family members rescued her from the pond and took to Joypurhat Adhunik District Hospital, where the on-duty doctor declared Maisha dead, the OC added.
BAUPHAL, PATUAKHALI: A minor girl drowned in a pond in Bauphal Upazila of the district on Saturday noon.
The deceased was identified as Marshia Akhter, 8, daughter of Manik Hossain, a resident of Chandrapara Village under Modanpura Union in the upazila. She was a third grader at Madhya Modanpura Government Primary School.
Local sources said Marshia went missing in a pond nearby the house at noon while bathing in it.
Later, the family members rescued her and took to Bauphal Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared Marshia dead.


