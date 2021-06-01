Two crushed under train in Chandpur

CHANDPUR, May 31: Two people were killed and another one was injured in separate train accidents in the district in two days.

The deceased were identified as Mehedi Hasan 28, son of Bachchu Sheikh, of Chandpur Municipality, and Zahirul Islam.

According to local sources, Chandpur-bound Sagarika Express train coming from Chattogram hit Mehedi Hasan's motorcycle at a railway crossing in the Wireless area of the district town at around 12 pm on Saturday, leaving him dead on the spot and his friend Rajan Khan, 30, critically injured. The injured was admitted to Chandpur Sadar Hospital.

On the other hand, Zahirul was hit by the train in Enayetpur area on Chandpur-Laksham Railway on Friday afternoon, which left him dead on the spot. Being informed, police recovered the bodies and sent those to Chandpur Sadar Hospital morgue for autopsies. However, the rail crossing where Mehedi Hasan died was not approved by the railways.







