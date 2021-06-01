Carpenter dies from snakebite in Barishal

BARISHAL, May 31: A carpenter died from snakebite in Gournadi Upazila of the district early Sunday.

The deceased was identified as Rezaul Karim, 27, son of late Nurul Islam Hawlader, a resident of Shahajira Village in the upazila. Local sources said a venomous snake bit Rezaul in Adhuna Village on Saturday evening, which left him critically injured.

He was rushed to Barishal Sher-e-Bangla Medical College Hospital.

Later, he died at around 2:30 am on Sunday.







