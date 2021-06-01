Water-borne diseases appear in flooded areas of Char Fasson



Villagers of Char Patila in Char Fasson Upazila still marooned. photo: observer

According to field sources, impacted by Cyclone Yaas, low-lying areas of eight unions in the upazila were flooded; thousands of dwellers of these localities were marooned.

These water-borne diseases have started appearing due to intrusion of salinity into localities; drinking water crisis has also been created with deep tube-wells submerged. To face the medical effect of diarrhoea, oral saline and water-purifying tablet are being distributed among the dwellers.

During a visit in areas, outside of the embankment, which included Char Kukri Mukri, Dhalchar, Char Patila, Char Manika, Mujibnagar, Rasulpur, Neelkamal, and Char Kalami, devastation was seen; victim people were found in a deplorable condition.

In some areas, tidal water is receding, but dwellers are in frustration; and still panic and exhaustion are prevailing among them.

After their losing crop, cattle, and all household belongings, water-confined families are now in dire need of government assistance.

Chairman of Neelkamal Union Alamgir Hawladar requested the government for adequate relief allocation and financial assistance to repair their houses.

Hasem Hawladar in Char Patila said, salty water has entered canal, beel and other marshes; many families are going through untold sufferings in impassable areas like Char Patila and Dhalchar.

Victims said, without emergency rehabilitation, affected families cannot stand again.

Chairman of Char Kukri Mukri Union Hasem Mahajan said, in the devastated areas, water has got blended with salinity; serious drinking water crisis is continuing; drinking salty water, pond fish and cattle are dying. In his union, Char Patila Village has been mostly affected with over 100 houses damaged while over 200 ones got partially damaged.

So far, the local administration has distributed only dry food in these localities. But the families who lost houses have yet to get so assistance, said Chairman Abdus Salam of Dhalchar Union. Though the tidal water has starting receding, the public suffering is continuing, he added.

Cattle including cow, buffalo, and goat were mostly affected, he mentioned.

Char Fasson Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO Ruhul Amin said, government relief distribution has begun in Char Manika. In phase, other areas will be brought under the relief programme, UNO gave assurance.





